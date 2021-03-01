Getting those five servings in the form of two fruits plus three vegetables is the ideal mix for a longer life, according to research led by Dong D. Wang, M.D., Sc.D., an epidemiologist, and nutritionist at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Evidence for eating more fruits and vegetables abound, especially for supporting heart and brain health. And in order to draw this specific conclusion, the research team used data from a total of 28 global studies—including two major data sets from the U.S. involving more than 100,000 adults each, both of which included up to 30 years of follow-up with participants.

"Our analysis in the two cohorts of U.S. men and women yielded results similar to those from 26 cohorts around the world," says Wang, "which supports the biological plausibility of our findings and suggests these findings can be applied to broader populations."

The meta-analysis suggested that, generally, eating those suggested five a day in the first place was associated with the lowest risk of mortality overall—but the greatest longevity was found in cases where those five servings were broken down into two daily servings of fruit and three daily servings of vegetables.

There is a limitation to this research, however, as the analysis is not able to prove that there is a direct cause-and-effect relationship between between eating fruits and veggies and mortality risk.

The American Heart Association recommends filling at least half your plate with fruits and vegetables at each meal," said Anne Thorndike, M.D., M.P.H., chair of the American Heart Association's nutrition committee, "This research provides strong evidence for the lifelong benefits of eating fruits and vegetables and suggests a goal amount to consume daily for ideal health."