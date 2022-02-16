Similar to the quest for the Holy Grail, people have been searching for the elusive keys to happiness since the beginning of time. In more recent decades, scientists have joined the search to root out hard data on what makes people happy. Do a quick search for “happiness” on the scientific research repository PubMed and you’ll get over 20,500 results. According to most findings, happiness is believed to be based on a combination of genetics (40%), life events (10%), and mindset and habits (50%).

The good news here? You don’t have to win the genetic lottery to be happy. Your ability to take charge of your own happiness through your daily habits and mindset is higher than you may think. But there’s one foundational piece of the happiness puzzle that I believe researchers have missed. It’s the fact that happiness doesn’t mean the same to everyone. In my book, You, Happier: The 7 Neuroscience Secrets of Feeling Good Based on Your Brain Type, I reveal that happiness depends on your brain type.