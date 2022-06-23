 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Going On A First Date? 75% Of People Will Want To Avoid This Activity

Going On A First Date? 75% Of People Will Want To Avoid This Activity

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
75% Of Singles Want To Avoid This Common First-Date Activity, Hinge Finds

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 23, 2022 — 10:26 AM

Nothing says summer like a new fling, and when you meet someone new, it never hurts to have a few great first-date options in your back pocket. Whether you're on the dating apps or not, new data from the dating app Hinge just revealed one first-date trend you'll want to know about—and avoid—before suggesting a first date this summer.

What singles want to avoid this summer.

"Want to grab a drink?" has become an easy fallback for people suggesting a first date. Sure, it's a relatively quick option if you aren't sure how the date is going to go, plus a drink or two can help with first-date jitters. But according to new data on Hinge users, a majority of singles would rather forgo booze on the first date—75% of them, in fact.

Based on the data Hinge collected from over 3,000 respondents this May, people want to dip into the dating pool without a drink in their hand, especially on the first date. Some 75% said they'd prefer a sober date the first time they meet someone, with 55% saying they preferred it specifically because it allows them to have a clear mind while getting to know someone.

Interestingly, according to the findings, millennials are 50% more likely than younger generations to report they drank alcohol on a date when they would have preferred not to—so it seems the Gen Z'ers are making their own rules these days.

And another thing to keep in mind? Two out of three Hinge users said it would be a deal-breaker if someone drank too much on the first date—so if you do happen to go out for drinks, keep that in mind.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Activities to do instead.

Next time you're chatting with a fresh match on a dating app, or even meet someone new IRL, switch things up and suggest a date option that doesn't involve alcohol. Here are some ideas to get you started:

  1. Go to a museum.
  2. Have a picnic in the park.
  3. Visit your local botanical gardens.
  4. Go to a mini-golf course.
  5. See a movie (bonus points if you live near a drive-in!).
  6. Go for a hike or walk somewhere scenic.
  7. Visit your local farmer's market.
  8. Grab a coffee.
  9. See a play or musical.
  10. Go to a workshop or class you're both interested in.
  11. See some live music.
  12. Go to a baseball game.
  13. Go for a bike ride.
  14. Visit an amusement park.
  15. Rent kayaks or a canoe and get out on the water.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Great relationships start with great sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(290)
sleep support+

And remember, no matter what you do on your first date, what matters is whether you feel a sense of connection with the person, so be sure to ask the important questions to really get to know them. And when it's all said and done, don't forget to ask yourself questions too, like how you felt when you were with them, whether they were respectful, and so on.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

A great first date is never guaranteed, but with 75% of people vying for a first date that doesn't involve alcohol, choosing a booze-free option can at least get you started on the right foot. From there, with some good conversation and a healthy dose of flirting, you might just get a second date afterward.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Sex

Sex Experts Share Their Best Tips For Taking A Great Nude With Confidence

Gabrielle Kassel
Sex Experts Share Their Best Tips For Taking A Great Nude With Confidence
Love

5 Types Of Attraction We Can Experience In Relationships, From A Psychologist

Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
5 Types Of Attraction We Can Experience In Relationships, From A Psychologist
$29.99

How To Find True Love In The Modern World

With Megan Bruneau, M.A.
How To Find True Love In The Modern World
Recipes

We Made The Viral Cowboy Caviar Recipe Even Healthier With This One Ingredient

Merrell Readman
We Made The Viral Cowboy Caviar Recipe Even Healthier With This One Ingredient
Integrative Health

5 Types Of Food That Can Support Sun-Protection From The Inside Out

Amy Shapiro, M.S., R.D., CDN
5 Types Of Food That Can Support Sun-Protection From The Inside Out
Integrative Health

This One Daily Habit Gives Me So Much Peace Of Mind For My Health

Colleen Wachob
This One Daily Habit Gives Me So Much Peace Of Mind For My Health
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

If You've Been Feeling Foggy Lately, This Supplement Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain
If You've Been Feeling Foggy Lately, This Supplement Can Help
Integrative Health

Can Lentils Give You Food Poisoning? A Registered Dietitian Weighs In

Merrell Readman
Can Lentils Give You Food Poisoning? A Registered Dietitian Weighs In
Integrative Health

Want A Healthier Gut? Eat This Many Fruits & Veggies Per Week

Hannah Frye
Want A Healthier Gut? Eat This Many Fruits & Veggies Per Week
Integrative Health

This Is How Long You Should Be Peeing, According To A Pelvic Floor Specialist

Merrell Readman
This Is How Long You Should Be Peeing, According To A Pelvic Floor Specialist
Integrative Health

Stay Hydrated All Day Long With These 7 Expert Thirst-Quenching Tips

Jamie Schneider
Stay Hydrated All Day Long With These 7 Expert Thirst-Quenching Tips
Integrative Health

Why The World Needs Health Coaches Now More Than Ever + How You Can Help

Jason Wachob
Why The World Needs Health Coaches Now More Than Ever + How You Can Help
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/first-date-to-avoid-this-summer-according-to-hinge

Your article and new folder have been saved!