75% Of Singles Want To Avoid This Common First-Date Activity, Hinge Finds

Going On A First Date? 75% Of People Will Want To Avoid This Activity
Nothing says summer like a new fling, and when you meet someone new, it never hurts to have a few great first-date options in your back pocket. Whether you're on the dating apps or not, new data from the dating app Hinge just revealed one first-date trend you'll want to know about—and avoid—before suggesting a first date this summer.
What singles want to avoid this summer.
"Want to grab a drink?" has become an easy fallback for people suggesting a first date. Sure, it's a relatively quick option if you aren't sure how the date is going to go, plus a drink or two can help with first-date jitters. But according to new data on Hinge users, a majority of singles would rather forgo booze on the first date—75% of them, in fact.
Based on the data Hinge collected from over 3,000 respondents this May, people want to dip into the dating pool without a drink in their hand, especially on the first date. Some 75% said they'd prefer a sober date the first time they meet someone, with 55% saying they preferred it specifically because it allows them to have a clear mind while getting to know someone.
Interestingly, according to the findings, millennials are 50% more likely than younger generations to report they drank alcohol on a date when they would have preferred not to—so it seems the Gen Z'ers are making their own rules these days.
And another thing to keep in mind? Two out of three Hinge users said it would be a deal-breaker if someone drank too much on the first date—so if you do happen to go out for drinks, keep that in mind.
Activities to do instead.
Next time you're chatting with a fresh match on a dating app, or even meet someone new IRL, switch things up and suggest a date option that doesn't involve alcohol. Here are some ideas to get you started:
- Go to a museum.
- Have a picnic in the park.
- Visit your local botanical gardens.
- Go to a mini-golf course.
- See a movie (bonus points if you live near a drive-in!).
- Go for a hike or walk somewhere scenic.
- Visit your local farmer's market.
- Grab a coffee.
- See a play or musical.
- Go to a workshop or class you're both interested in.
- See some live music.
- Go to a baseball game.
- Go for a bike ride.
- Visit an amusement park.
- Rent kayaks or a canoe and get out on the water.
And remember, no matter what you do on your first date, what matters is whether you feel a sense of connection with the person, so be sure to ask the important questions to really get to know them. And when it's all said and done, don't forget to ask yourself questions too, like how you felt when you were with them, whether they were respectful, and so on.
The takeaway.
A great first date is never guaranteed, but with 75% of people vying for a first date that doesn't involve alcohol, choosing a booze-free option can at least get you started on the right foot. From there, with some good conversation and a healthy dose of flirting, you might just get a second date afterward.