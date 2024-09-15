​​"Naked Nails" Are Poised To Dominate Fall Manis — 3 Tips To Master The Trend 

"We're seeing a lot of 'barely there' nail looks right now because they're low maintenance and never go out of style," Nadine Abramcyk, co-founder of clean salon tenoverten, tells mbg about summer nail trends. Think of a sheer, "bare nails but better" shade that allows you to show off your strong nails while filling in any noticeable ridges or divots. The "no-makeup makeup" of nail care, if you will.