Why Are My Nails Yellow? 6 Causes + Remedies, From Experts

When it comes to nail care, most of us don’t go beyond keeping groomed cuticles and handling a hangnail once in a blue moon (maybe more, if you're prone to picking). But the truth is, nail health goes far beyond cuticle care. Case in point? Let’s talk about yellow nails. Yellow nails may look alarming, but don’t fret—they can happen for a variety of reasons, and in most cases, the fix isn’t as challenging as you’d think.

Sure, you can always schedule a manicure to cover up the appearance of yellow-tinted nails (assuming the hue is cosmetic-related and doesn't signal a health issue), but there’s also an easy way to clear the color at home. Here, we tapped experts to get the scoop on what causes yellow nails and how to remedy them.