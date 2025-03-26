Not only can antioxidants help protect the skin from damage (and therefore improve the look of the skin), but they can improve the moisture retention of the skin long term. Since they can help decrease inflammation1 and protect against barrier damage, they can help reduce the chances of transepidermal water loss. TEWL is the process by which water literally leaks out of the epidermis and into the air around you, resulting in parched, dry, irritated skin.