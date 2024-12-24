Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

Here Are 3 Underrated Ways To Use Hyaluronic Acid, According To A Board-Certified Derm

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
December 24, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
young women with glowy skin and eyes closed and tilted facing sunlight
Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy
December 24, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Time to give your skin the hydration it deserves! Hyaluronic acid is a skincare hero, known for delivering a powerful moisture boost that leaves your skin plump and glowing.

While applying a hyaluronic acid serum is a simple way to enjoy its benefits, there are even more underrated methods to make the most of this beloved hydrator. Your supple, Jello skin will surely thank you later.

1.

As a lip plumper

Hyaluronic acid is a humectant, which means it attracts water into the skin and plumps it with hydration. "Think of the skin as an actual sponge," says board-certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, M.D., founder of SKINFIVE, about the ingredient category. "When it is dry, it is thin, brittle, not pliable, rough in texture, dull, and sallow in color. Run it under water, and it is instantly plump, dense, and smooth. Even the color is brighter." 

And in case you need a friendly reminder: Your lip skin is, well, skin. Humectants like HA help pull moisture from the air into the upper layer of that skin to keep the cells hydrated and plump, without any of the stinging or burning that often comes with traditional lip plumpers. 

Hyaluronic acid works so well, in fact, that it has become the workhorse ingredient for many hi-tech topical lip fillers, including the Ourself Lip Filler. Specifically, this formula features multi-weight hyaluronic acid and vitamin B3 derivatives to smooth the look of lip lines and provide instant volume. (I've personally tested it, and trust me: It works.)

If you choose to use a balm, just make sure it also has emollients and occlusives (like butters and oils) to keep all that water locked inside—here are our favorite options that provide just the right amount of volume.

2.

As a supplement

Yes, hyaluronic acid functions as a humectant that pulls water into your skin. But your skin also naturally stores the buzzy ingredient! In fact, 50% of the body's total amount of hyaluronic acid resides in the skin1. However, like all good things, your natural reserve of HA diminishes2 over time. And when your body's hyaluronic acid declines, you may notice physical signs of skin aging, like fine lines, wrinkles, and dry, dull skin. 

To restore those levels, many experts recommend opting for a hyaluronic acid supplement. Think about it: If you regularly apply a HA serum for dewy skin, why wouldn’t you want to double down for even more skin-quenching benefits? (That’s why you can find it in Hailey Bieber’s skin-loving Erewhon smoothie, famously tagged at $17.) Here’s a list of our favorite supplements, all vetted by a nutrition Ph.D.

3.

As a hair serum

At the risk of sounding like a broken record: Hyaluronic acid pulls water from the surrounding environment into your skin. For that reason, the humectant is a hero for soft, fluffy hair. How so? Well, as HA pulls water into the hair shaft, the strands become vibrant and full of moisture. 

Plenty of leave-ins, shampoos, and stylers include the ingredient in their formulas already—but you can apply a proper HA serum to your locks for a targeted treatment. "HA lives in my shower for the face and hair," says board-certified internal medicine physician and skin care expert Zion Ko Lamm, M.D., on Instagram. Feel free to massage it into the scalp as well; like the skin on your face, your scalp can always use some extra T.L.C.

Again, just make sure you seal in all that hydration with a moisturizing oil. You’ll also want to apply the HA on damp hair, so that the humectant has enough water to attract.

The takeaway

In case you need another reason to prioritize skin hydration, let National Hyaluronic Acid Day be your excuse to snag a skin-loving serum.

And if you want to get the most out of the ingredient, try using it in the extra ways we discussed above. Make no mistake: The buzzy humectant can help you secure soft, dewy skin all over.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It
Home

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It

Kami McBride

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use
Beauty

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?
Beauty

We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy

Dull, Lackluster Hair? This $26 Treatment Instantly Increases Volume, Bounce, & Shine
Beauty

Dull, Lackluster Hair? This $26 Treatment Instantly Increases Volume, Bounce, & Shine

Carleigh Ferrante

The Sneaky Root Cause Of Increased Fine Lines & Wrinkles After 40
Beauty

The Sneaky Root Cause Of Increased Fine Lines & Wrinkles After 40

Hannah Frye

This 2-Second Technique Can Help Flowers Bloom Again & Again
Home

This 2-Second Technique Can Help Flowers Bloom Again & Again

Emma Loewe

Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says
Beauty

Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says

Alexandra Engler

Use This 3x A Week To Smooth A Crepey Neck & Chest (You Will Be Floored)
Beauty

Use This 3x A Week To Smooth A Crepey Neck & Chest (You Will Be Floored)

Jamie Schneider

How To Regrow Ginger At Home: Your Simple 6-Step Guide
Home

How To Regrow Ginger At Home: Your Simple 6-Step Guide

Emma Loewe

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It
Home

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It

Kami McBride

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use
Beauty

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?
Beauty

We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy

Dull, Lackluster Hair? This $26 Treatment Instantly Increases Volume, Bounce, & Shine
Beauty

Dull, Lackluster Hair? This $26 Treatment Instantly Increases Volume, Bounce, & Shine

Carleigh Ferrante

The Sneaky Root Cause Of Increased Fine Lines & Wrinkles After 40
Beauty

The Sneaky Root Cause Of Increased Fine Lines & Wrinkles After 40

Hannah Frye

This 2-Second Technique Can Help Flowers Bloom Again & Again
Home

This 2-Second Technique Can Help Flowers Bloom Again & Again

Emma Loewe

Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says
Beauty

Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says

Alexandra Engler

Use This 3x A Week To Smooth A Crepey Neck & Chest (You Will Be Floored)
Beauty

Use This 3x A Week To Smooth A Crepey Neck & Chest (You Will Be Floored)

Jamie Schneider

How To Regrow Ginger At Home: Your Simple 6-Step Guide
Home

How To Regrow Ginger At Home: Your Simple 6-Step Guide

Emma Loewe

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It
Home

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It

Kami McBride

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use
Beauty

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?
Beauty

We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy

Dull, Lackluster Hair? This $26 Treatment Instantly Increases Volume, Bounce, & Shine
Beauty

Dull, Lackluster Hair? This $26 Treatment Instantly Increases Volume, Bounce, & Shine

Carleigh Ferrante

The Sneaky Root Cause Of Increased Fine Lines & Wrinkles After 40
Beauty

The Sneaky Root Cause Of Increased Fine Lines & Wrinkles After 40

Hannah Frye

This 2-Second Technique Can Help Flowers Bloom Again & Again
Home

This 2-Second Technique Can Help Flowers Bloom Again & Again

Emma Loewe

Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says
Beauty

Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says

Alexandra Engler

Use This 3x A Week To Smooth A Crepey Neck & Chest (You Will Be Floored)
Beauty

Use This 3x A Week To Smooth A Crepey Neck & Chest (You Will Be Floored)

Jamie Schneider

How To Regrow Ginger At Home: Your Simple 6-Step Guide
Home

How To Regrow Ginger At Home: Your Simple 6-Step Guide

Emma Loewe

What Does "Bright, Indirect Light" Actually Mean? Asking For My Plants
Home

What Does "Bright, Indirect Light" Actually Mean? Asking For My Plants

Emma Loewe

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It
Home

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It

Kami McBride

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use
Beauty

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?
Beauty

We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy

Dull, Lackluster Hair? This $26 Treatment Instantly Increases Volume, Bounce, & Shine
Beauty

Dull, Lackluster Hair? This $26 Treatment Instantly Increases Volume, Bounce, & Shine

Carleigh Ferrante

The Sneaky Root Cause Of Increased Fine Lines & Wrinkles After 40
Beauty

The Sneaky Root Cause Of Increased Fine Lines & Wrinkles After 40

Hannah Frye

This 2-Second Technique Can Help Flowers Bloom Again & Again
Home

This 2-Second Technique Can Help Flowers Bloom Again & Again

Emma Loewe

Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says
Beauty

Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says

Alexandra Engler

Use This 3x A Week To Smooth A Crepey Neck & Chest (You Will Be Floored)
Beauty

Use This 3x A Week To Smooth A Crepey Neck & Chest (You Will Be Floored)

Jamie Schneider

How To Regrow Ginger At Home: Your Simple 6-Step Guide
Home

How To Regrow Ginger At Home: Your Simple 6-Step Guide

Emma Loewe

What Does "Bright, Indirect Light" Actually Mean? Asking For My Plants
Home

What Does "Bright, Indirect Light" Actually Mean? Asking For My Plants

Emma Loewe

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.