All “shower sandwiching” entails is applying body oil before and after the shower—so you’re essentially sandwiching your skin between those rich, nourishing fatty acids.

It’s a tip I once received from celebrity esthetician and dermatological nurse Natalie Aguilar: She considers it one of her favorite rituals to care for dry, wintry skin. "This oil barrier prevents excessive water loss and helps with any irritation,” she notes.

You see, scalding your skin with hot water can render your complexion dry and ashy, as the steamy temperature can strip the precious natural oils from your skin. By massaging in a body oil pre-rinse, your skin can better hold onto moisture and keep the water from drying it out.

But that doesn’t mean you can forgo the post-shower lather: After you’re finished, re-apply that body oil over slightly damp skin so you can trap all that lingering water inside and nourish the skin barrier. “You can feel and see the difference in your skin by doing this magical ritual," Aguilar says.