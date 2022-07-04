5 Fun & Creative Ways To Release Negative Energy Out In Nature

In my new book Protect Your Light, I define energy protection as the art of being energetically authentic. It's about ensuring that what's ours is ours, and what's theirs is theirs. It's about ensuring that the thoughts we think and the emotions we feel are truly ours and not the product of others' influence or conditioning.

Simply said, protecting our energy is about setting strong boundaries for the purpose of living life on our own terms.

The most important step to protecting our energy involves cleansing ourselves of the external, harmful energy attachments we pick up on a daily basis. Our energy field, commonly known as our aura, has the ability to both send and receive energy. As we go through life, interacting with people and spaces, both online and offline, we inadvertently pick up other people's mental and emotional imprints. These clutter our aura and shape the way we think, feel, and behave.

There are many practices you can use to cleanse your energy. You can work with angels and other spirit guides, use tools such as bells and pendulums, and imagine surrounding yourself with cleansing bubbles of light. Although these are all fun and powerful ways to go about it, my preferred way of cleansing energy involves leveraging nature's processes.