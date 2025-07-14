Eat a balanced diet: When it comes to your health, eating a balanced diet full of fruits, vegetables, and protein is nearly always helpful. Try loading at least half your plate with vegetables during every meal and snacking on vegetables in between meals. If you struggle to eat more veggies, cook simple recipes to make the act of cooking feel less like a time suck and remember to prep as much as possible so busy weekdays won’t leave you reaching for a processed snack that lacks much nutrition.