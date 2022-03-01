A Lot Of Multivitamins Lack This Mineral — Here’s Why You Need It

Iron is vital to the formation and function of red blood cells.* In fact, approximately 70% of the body’s iron can be found in hemoglobin (a protein in red blood cells responsible for bringing oxygen from the lungs to other tissues) and myoglobin (muscle cells that store and release oxygen for working muscles).*

Iron also facilitates electron transfer in the respiratory chain in our cells, and is therefore involved in the synthesis of ATP (i.e., the body’s primary energy transfer currency).* The thyroid, which plays a massive role in energy metabolism and whole-body health, also requires iron to function optimally.*

In regards to immune function, iron works with the thyroid to regulate cytokines (i.e., immune-supporting proteins involved in cell signaling) and also plays a key part in promoting a normal inflammatory response.*

And if those reasons weren’t enough to encourage you to up your iron intake, think on this: Iron homeostasis (aka balance) is vital to a number of cognitive and behavioral functions controlled by the brain, including the synthesis of neurotransmitters (e.g., serotonin, dopamine, and adrenaline) and development of synapses (the points of contact between neurons where information is passed).* In other words, how your nerves talk to each other and transmit signals throughout the body!

Thanks to the brain’s high respiratory activity and energy requirements, iron is needed to maintain these functions and more throughout the central nervous system.*