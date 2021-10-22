 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
This Under-Appreciated Grain Can Help You Maintain Healthy Iron Levels

This Under-Appreciated Grain Can Help You Maintain Healthy Iron Levels

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Written by Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Lauren Del Turco, CPT is a freelance health and wellness writer, editor, and content strategist who covers everything from nutrition to mental health to spirituality.
This Under-Appreciated Grain Can Help You Maintain Healthy Iron Levels

Image by Quinoa Bowl With Edamame, Avocado, Carrots And Hazelnuts / Stocksy

October 22, 2021 — 20:36 PM

With so many nutritious ancient grains in the bulk aisle to choose from for your next meal—whether it's a hearty grain bowl or a warm change-of-pace from your usual oatmeal—it's inevitable that some might fall under your radar. Though popular options like quinoa often take up much of the spotlight, mixing up your go-to's means tapping into a whole new slew of health benefits.

In fact, according to a recent review published in Frontiers in Nutrition, there's one underrated grain that definitely deserves a spot in your pantry: millet.

A bit about millet.

The term "millet" actually refers to a handful of specific grains that all fall into the same category, including pearl millet, finger millet, and sorghum.

Compared to other grains, millets have a relatively low average glycemic index (GI), which means they have less of an impact on your blood sugar than many other foods (they beat out rice, corn, and—unsurprisingly—refined wheat) that might cause a spike and then a crash. Thanks to their more slow-and-steady effect in the body, past research has highlighted millets as helpful foods for supporting healthy blood sugar.

FYI: They're also famous for having a low carbon footprint because they don't need much water and grow well at high temperatures.

Advertisement

New research reveals additional perks.

Now, this new systematic review reveals yet another reason to hop on the millet train: These ancient grains also support healthy iron levels.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Access cutting edge nutrition information from top experts.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

In fact, the researchers identified a link between eating millets and higher levels of hemoglobin, the iron-rich protein that gives red blood cells their color and carries oxygen throughout the body. Low levels of this biomarker indicate anemia, in which the body lacks ample red blood cells and can't transport enough oxygen to all of the cells throughout the body that need it.

The researchers noted that different types of millets offer different amounts of iron, as did millets prepared in different ways (sprouting or fermenting them ups the bioavailable iron they contain). However, regardless of these factors, they found that regularly eating millets can reduce iron deficiency anemia, which is responsible for 50% of anemia cases worldwide. And considering 25% of the world's population has some form of anemia, that's a big deal.

In the U.S., 10% of women (of menstruating age) have iron deficiency while 9% of children ages 12 to 36 months are iron-deficient, so incorporating more millets into our meals is a good move for many of us.

Advertisement

The takeaway.

Whether you're whipping up a satisfying grain-based side dish or need to mix up your make-ahead lunch game, enjoying millets is an easy and delicious way to put some more iron on your plate. Still not quite sure what to do with it? Try one of these millet-based lunch recipes; not only will they help keep your energy stable for hours after your meal (no mid-afternoon slump for you!), but they'll also help you up your iron intake to keep that precious oxygen flowing throughout your body (which, you know, is kind of important).

Advertisement
Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Lauren Del Turco, CPT is a freelance health and wellness writer, editor, and content strategist who covers everything from nutrition to mental health to spirituality. Del Turco is also...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Quick Trick Makes Prepping Hard-To-Cut Squash Way Easier

Eliza Sullivan
This Quick Trick Makes Prepping Hard-To-Cut Squash Way Easier
Functional Food

This Underrated Ancient Grain Has More Protein & Fiber Than Quinoa

Marissa Miller
This Underrated Ancient Grain Has More Protein & Fiber Than Quinoa
Routines

Is This The Best Walking Routine For Longevity & Overall Health?

Jamie Schneider
Is This The Best Walking Routine For Longevity & Overall Health?
Integrative Health

5-Science Backed Ways To Support Better Gut Health, From Functional MDs

Eliza Sullivan
5-Science Backed Ways To Support Better Gut Health, From Functional MDs
Spirituality

Incorporating This Into Your Daily Routine Can Bolster Your Brain Health & Mood

Jason Wachob
Incorporating This Into Your Daily Routine Can Bolster Your Brain Health & Mood
Spirituality

Don't Vibe With Your Zodiac Sign? Astrologers Explain What It Could Mean

Sarah Regan
Don't Vibe With Your Zodiac Sign? Astrologers Explain What It Could Mean
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Research Finds One Factor That May Reduce Cognitive Decline As We Age

Sarah Regan
Research Finds One Factor That May Reduce Cognitive Decline As We Age
Sex

Is It Possible To Masturbate Too Much? (Asking For A Friend...)

Kelly Gonsalves
Is It Possible To Masturbate Too Much? (Asking For A Friend...)
Spirituality

The Ideal Color To Surround Yourself With Right Now, According To Astrologers

Sarah Regan
The Ideal Color To Surround Yourself With Right Now, According To Astrologers
Integrative Health

Are Your Blue Blockers *Actually* Working? How To Tell + One Mistake To Avoid

Olivia Giacomo
Are Your Blue Blockers *Actually* Working? How To Tell + One Mistake To Avoid
Integrative Health

Need To Calm Down Quickly? Try These 15 Expert-Approved Tips & Tricks

Sarah Regan
Need To Calm Down Quickly? Try These 15 Expert-Approved Tips & Tricks
Integrative Health

We've Lost The Art Of Chewing: Why It's Vital To Oral Health & Development

Staci Whitman, DMD
We've Lost The Art Of Chewing: Why It's Vital To Oral Health & Development
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/millets-can-support-healthy-iron-levels-according-to-research

Your article and new folder have been saved!