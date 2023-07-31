Getting to the root cause of PMS (short for premenstrual syndrome1 ) isn’t as simple as filling a nutrient deficiency.

“​​PMS is caused by the fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone levels that occur during your cycle—and also how your brain is receiving (and influencing) these hormonal fluctuations,” says Jaclyn Tolentino, D.O., a family medicine physician with a hormone optimization specialty.

Most of the time, PMS symptoms show up during the second half of the luteal phase, which falls between ovulation and menstruation, generally lasting around 10 days. The second half tends to be when most PMS symptoms happen, but some people may experience PMS for the full 10-day period or longer.

