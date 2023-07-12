What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

Yes, the underwear you put on impacts the health of your vagina, and de la Torre recommends opting for natural fabrics like cotton: “Cotton allows for better air circulation, which helps to reduce moisture and prevent the growth of harmful bacteria,” she says. She adds that synthetic materials like nylon and polyester can trap moisture and heat, so try to avoid those for daily use.

Also, comfort does matter—both for your health and sanity. “If you needed an excuse, here it is: opt for a comfortable fit. Wearing underwear that fits properly and is not too tight can promote better airflow and reduce friction in the genital area,” de la Torre explains.

No matter what type of underwear you wear, just be sure to change it daily and after a sweaty workout.