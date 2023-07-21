You probably know that what you eat directly affects your gut health and metabolism but not many people realize what an important role your diet plays in other measures of health—including vaginal health.

“Believe it or not, your vagina, like everything else, can be affected by your diet,” says board-certified OB/GYN and functional medicine practitioner Sarah de la Torre, M.D.

With this in mind, here are a few of de la Torre's favorite ways to start eating for a healthier vagina.