Advertisement
PMS Supplements: What They Are & How To Know If You Could Use One
Out of all of the supplements out there, PMS supplements may be some of the most ambiguous.
After all, premenstrual syndrome symptoms can include cramping, mood swings, bloating, fatigue, digestive issues, poor sleep, and so on. Can one supplement really help with all of it? I asked an expert for the 101.
Here's what to know about what PMS supplements can actually help with, what ingredients to look for when choosing one, and when to see a doctor for your period pains.
Can supplements help relieve PMS?
Getting to the root cause of PMS (short for premenstrual syndrome1) isn’t as simple as filling a nutrient deficiency.
“PMS is caused by the fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone levels that occur during your cycle—and also how your brain is receiving (and influencing) these hormonal fluctuations,” says Jaclyn Tolentino, D.O., a family medicine physician with a hormone optimization specialty.
Most of the time, PMS symptoms show up during the second half of the luteal phase, which falls between ovulation and menstruation, generally lasting around 10 days. The second half tends to be when most PMS symptoms happen, but some people may experience PMS for the full 10-day period or longer.
RELATED READ: Get To Know The 4 Phases Of Your Menstrual Cycle
So, one single supplement probably won’t capture and alleviate every single symptom, Tolentino says. Instead, you’ll have to asses which supplement or supplements you may want to try—but first, you have to take note of what you’re experiencing in the first place.
“Checking in with yourself, like monitoring the type and frequency of your PMS symptoms, documenting any noticeable patterns—these clues can be so helpful to your healthcare team to formulate a thorough plan to address your ongoing PMS,” Tolentino says.
So if your cramps are really bad one day and gone the next, write that down. If you feel more anxious than usual, write that down. If you can’t fall asleep for hours for no other reason, write that down. Then, you’ll have an easier time picking out which ingredients and supplements may be helpful for your unique PMS experience.
What ingredients to look for
I scanned the web to find the common ingredients across different supplements aimed to alleviate PMS and asked Tolentino what she thought about each. Below, a few common ingredients in PMS supplements and what the potential benefits are.
It’s important to remember that research in this area is significantly lacking, so while there are some anecdotal benefits and small studies available, more research is needed to confirm findings and narrow down the most effective dosage, cadence, and so on. Nevertheless, here’s what we know right now.
- Diindolylmethane (DIM): “Diindolylmethane (DIM) is found in cruciferous vegetables, and it supports liver detoxification of hormones and can help balance estrogen & progesterone,” Tolentino says. While research related to PMS symptoms is lacking, DIM has been shown to balance estrogen2, hence why it’s anecdotally used for imbalances causing hormonal acne and PMS.
- B vitamins: “B-vitamins (including B6 and B12) support a crucial cellular process called methylation3, and these nutrients are critical to how well your cells function overall, your mood, your energy levels, and especially your hormone health,” Tolentino says. More information here on B vitamins and brain health if you’re curious.
- Calcium: Calcium has been studied for PMS, including emotional symptoms. “Calcium has been shown to improve PMS symptoms like pain, mood changes, and headaches4,” Tolentino says. This 2017 study showed significant improvement subgroups with PMS symptoms of depression, anxiety, emotional changes, water retention, and more5.
- Magnesium: Tolentino says magnesium is often called the “calming mineral,” so it makes sense that it comes in handy during times of strong PMS. “In addition to contributing its effects on more than 600 chemical reactions throughout the body, magnesium is often effective for PMS-related pain and cramping, and interestingly enough, it also helps with blood sugar issues as well6,” she notes. Plus, magnesium has been shown to support your sleep, so it’s great for anyone experiencing sleep troubles as a PMS symptom (or in general).
- Chasteberry: “Vitex (Chaseteberry) can help support healthy progesterone levels7 that rise during the luteal phase of your menstrual cycle,” Tolentino says. The same study noted that chasteberry can help to alleviate breast pain, headaches, and mood changes7 during bouts of PMS.
- Probiotics & fiber: If you experience digestive discomfort or trouble having normal bowel movements, consider adding a gut-targeted probiotic or fiber supplement to your routine, mindbodygreen’s Vice President of Scientific Affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN says.
- Adaptogens: “There are many amazing adaptogens that come to mind that can alleviate different PMS symptoms including ashwagandha, rhodiola, shatavari, curcumin, and maca,” Tolentino says. While each of these comes with a unique set of benefits, adaptogens can be especially helpful for feelings of anxiety and depression that may arise during the luteal phase.
When to see a doctor
Before you jump to supplements, consider how severe your PMS symptoms really are and whether or not you should see a physician first.
“I think it’s very important that people understand that really intense or debilitating PMS symptoms are not normal if your period is so bad that it makes you unable to participate in your daily life activities; that’s something you need to discuss with a healthcare provider,” Tolentino says.
These red flags include things like:
- Spotting between periods
- Heavy bleeding that soaks through multiple pads or tampons every hour
- Heavy bleeding for more than seven days
- Sharp severe pain that is out of the ordinary throughout your cycle
- Fever or chills
- Debilitating mood swings
These intense PMS symptoms could be a sign of PMDD—also known as premenstrual dysphoric disorder and may need to be treated with other medication or lifestyle changes.
If you start PMS supplements with no luck and decide to seek medical care, make sure to tell your doctor what supplements you’ve been taking as it may alter the results of bloodwork they perform.
Why supplements aren’t a quick fix
While supplements can be incorporated to help alleviate symptoms of PMS, they’re just one piece of the puzzle.
Tolentino suggests making a plan inclusive of other holistic lifestyle habits like getting enough sleep, nourishing your body with whole and natural foods, staying hydrated, and engaging in restorative movement to support your overall well-being.
“If your period is actively preventing you from engaging with day-to-day activities, it’s really best to seek guidance and support from a medical professional who can help you unpack the best strategies for relief,” she says.
The takeaway
PMS supplements are becoming more popular, with ingredients such as calcium, chasteberry, B vitamins, magnesium, and DIM at the forefront. While more research is needed, these ingredients present some benefits for common PMS symptoms.
If you have severe PMS that is interrupting your daily life, visit your doctor as it may be a part of a larger hormonal imbalance.
7 Sources
- https://www.acog.org/womens-health/faqs/premenstrual-syndrome
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3048776/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4772032/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7716601/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5313351/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6356710/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC26589/
Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Do Women Have A Peak Exercise Window? New Research Reveals The Truth
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Do Women Have A Peak Exercise Window? New Research Reveals The Truth
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Do Women Have A Peak Exercise Window? New Research Reveals The Truth
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Do Women Have A Peak Exercise Window? New Research Reveals The Truth
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN