Empathy & Compassion Are Not The Same—Here's The Key Difference

The caveat with empathy, however, is that it can quickly turn toxic when left unchecked. As one 2014 study on empathy published in the journal Current Biology1 explains, "In empathy, one feels with someone, but one does not confuse oneself with the other; that is, one still knows that the emotion one resonates with is the emotion of another. If this self–other distinction is not present, we speak of emotion contagion."