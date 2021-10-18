If you spend a good chunk of time on Instagram or TikTok (hi), you’re sure to walk away thinking you need to add at least a dozen more steps and a tool or two into your beauty lineup. But as Mariwalla reminds us, your skin does a pretty good job of caring for itself—without excessive interference from you. “Remember, your skin is a living, breathing organ and it wants to renew itself. It does a good job at that if you just let it be,” she says.

Skin anatomy aside, there’s also a practical end to this: An over complicated skin routine isn’t sustainable for most of us day-in-and-day-out.

“My skin care philosophy is about meeting the person where they are at that point in their life; What you can do as a 25-year-old and what you can do as a 30-year-old with a newborn are very different things,” she says. “It’s not about if you theoretically should use a 10-step routine, because if you can only manage two-steps why are we talking about the other eight? It’s about being practical.”