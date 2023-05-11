Skin cancer is America’s most common cancer, but it’s also one of the most preventable. You can protect your skin with sunscreen and practice safe sun habits. You can get regular skin checks to detect any warning signs. And you can spread the word about the dangers of unprotected sun exposure, motivating others to preserve their own skin.

To help with the latter, we have board-certified dermatologist and skin cancer survivor, Ellen Marmur, M.D. “I made every terrible sun care mistake until I was 25 years old. I hit the tanning salons before prom, I competed with my friends to see who could get the most tan, I barely used sunscreen and never reapplied, and I never went for a skin check,” the founder of MM Skincare tells mbg. (This was back in the 90s when tanning, despite the dangers, was very much en vogue.)

Today, Marmur is a champion for skin cancer prevention, becoming a renowned expert in skin cancer diagnosis and surgery and the founder of her own philanthropy, Skin Cancer, Take a Hike! “Having three skin cancers was definitely a big shock and wake-up call,” she adds. “That was the 90s; this is now!”

Below, Marmur reveals what she wished she knew then—and the advice she shares with all of her patients now.