Do These 3 Science-Backed Things Daily To Help Treat Crepey Skin

Prevention is always easier than treating, no matter if its crepey skin, fine lines, or dark spots. That’s why protection should be a critical part of your overall skin care routine. And there are a few ways to do this.

The first is to use sun protection. Smart sun care comes in the form of wearing SPF daily on areas exposed to the sun, but also how you spend your time in the sun.

Don’t use sunscreen as an all-access pass to sunbathe—while it’s a great protector, no topical formula is perfect and some UV radiation can still sneak its way into the dermis. You should also use accessories to help cover delicate areas, like sunglasses, hats, and gloves (like say you’re doing garden work).

Protection also means utilizing antioxidants — free radical fighters that help your skin cells avoid damage by neutralizing these unstable molecules, avoiding oxidative stress, and easing inflammation.

I often reiterate this advice from board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology Group, as it’s some of my favorite advice I've ever received:

"People often ask how many antioxidants you should be using regularly; the answer is: the more the better. The more you can help neutralize unstable molecules caused by free radical formation, the longer you can salvage the health of your cells and skin. There's really no limit to how much you can protect and repair your body!"

There are lots of great sources of antioxidants-protection. Look for vitamin C, E, CoQ10, niacinamide, and botanical sources such as plant extracts, oils, and butters.