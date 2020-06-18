Cultural humility is a process of communal reflection to examine the root causes of suffering, with the goal of creating a more inclusive worldview. It was originally developed by Melanie Tervalon M.D., MPH, and Jann Murray-Garcia, M.D., MPH to address health disparities and inequities in medicine, and is further discussed by filmmaker Vivian Chavez in the video entitled Cultural Humility: People, Principles and Practices.

It's a multidimensional concept that includes self-reflection, critical self-thought, and lifelong learning. It also requires an awareness of power dynamics to ensure respectful partnerships and institutional accountability.

The work of making cultural humility integral to your well-being practice hinges on the ideal that you, as the provider, are able to be self-aware while considering the alternative viewpoint of your patient or the person you are caring for.