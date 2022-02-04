Wellness coaches focus on nutrition, movement, stress management, and sleep with their clients, but it can vary based on the client’s goals. “One thing many people I’ve worked with have in common is that they have a goal—they want to feel better in some way—but they are having a hard time getting started," explains Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, INHC, a New York-based dietitian and health coach. "Or, they feel like they’ve tried everything but it’s ‘not working’ and they need help with motivation or getting set up with an individualized plan that is going to help them start to move towards their goal.”

Cording says weight management, stress and anxiety management through lifestyle approaches, and sleep issues are all common areas that clients require assistance. It’s also common for people to come to a wellness coach if they have a stubborn, underlying issue they're struggling to treat, like migraines, fertility challenges, PCOS, or anxiety, says Bufalino. New diagnoses from a doctor, like pre-diabetes, gestational diabetes, high cholesterol, or high blood pressure are also areas where wellness coaches can offer support with lifestyle recommendations.

So what exactly does this mean? As a coach, you may be helping a new mom come up with quick, nourishing meals to fuel her while breastfeeding and get her back into some sort of movement routine. You might be helping a person who just learned they have diabetes choose the best low-glycemic foods and manage weight. Or you could be working with a busy professional to help lower their stress levels through a meditation practice and exercise, so they can get better sleep.