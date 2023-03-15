Craving Post-Lunch Dessert? This Will Satisfy, Sans Added Sugar

Dessert after dinner is a story as old as time, but why do we ignore the little post-lunch treat? I’m not sure about you, but in my opinion, I find myself craving a sweet pick-me-up in the afternoon to finish out the day.

However, you might not want to load up on sugar in the early afternoon; otherwise, that crash around four o’clock may be even harder to escape. Not to fret: This healthy alternative nails all of the rich flavor and none of the added sugar.