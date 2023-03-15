Craving Post-Lunch Dessert? This Will Satisfy, Sans Added Sugar
Dessert after dinner is a story as old as time, but why do we ignore the little post-lunch treat? I’m not sure about you, but in my opinion, I find myself craving a sweet pick-me-up in the afternoon to finish out the day.
However, you might not want to load up on sugar in the early afternoon; otherwise, that crash around four o’clock may be even harder to escape. Not to fret: This healthy alternative nails all of the rich flavor and none of the added sugar.
Advertisement
How to make a chocolate collagen beverage.
You might be familiar with the concept of collagen coffee, but that’s not exactly what we’re covering here—remember, caffeine may contribute to an afternoon crash, too. Instead, try making a simple chocolate collagen beverage, either hot or iced, depending on your go-to beverage preferences.
We love to add a tablespoon of coconut butter, too, for some healthy fats (which will help keep you fuller even longer). It's certainly optional, but it does provide a dynamic twist on the classic chocolate milk or hot chocolate drink. Ready to whip up your blend? See below.
Serves 1
What you’ll need:
- 1 ½ cups milk of choice
- 1 scoop mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 teaspoon honey
- A dash of cinnamon
- (optional) 1 teaspoon coconut butter
Advertisement
How to: For a hot drink.
- Heat up your milk: You can do this in the microwave or on a stovetop.
- Melt your coconut butter: If you opt for the coconut butter add, you might want to heat it up in the microwave or stovetop as well so it reaches a liquidy consistency.
- Add your ingredients: Toss in your collagen, honey, cinnamon, and melted coconut butter into the mug with your milk.
- Mix: If you have an electric or manual whisk on hand, that’ll be the best option to create a creamy texture. Otherwise, mix with a spoon until your desired consistency is reached.
How to: For a cold drink.
- Melt your coconut butter: You’ll need to melt your coconut butter in the microwave or on a stovetop so it reaches a liquidy consistency.
- Whisk together your ingredients with warm water: Add a bit of warm water (about a tablespoon) to your melted coconut butter and add in your collagen, honey, and cinnamon. Whisk all of these ingredients together.
- Add your milk: Then, add your milk to the cup and mix together well.
- Toss in ice: If preferred, toss in a few ice cubes once the drink is mixed together.
Advertisement
Benefits.
Why opt for collagen rather than just cacao powder? Glad you asked! With a single scoop of this naturally sweet chocolate collagen (i.e., thanks to organic monk fruit and organic cocoa), you’ll get a host of skin and gut-loving ingredients from hydrolyzed collagen peptides to hyaluronic acid to L-glutamine and plenty more.*
Research specifically touts collagen for some pretty impressive results. Most notably, studies show that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density1.* How? Well hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to help promote the body's natural production of collagen2 and other compounds that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.*
Another reason collagen supplements have become so widespread is their potential gut health benefits. While this is a newer area of study for collagen supplements, research has found that levels of certain types of collagen are lower in individuals with digestive challenges3 (read: You may experience more regular bowel movements).*
So if you’re going to treat yourself to a post-lunch sweet, why not make it a treat for your skin and gut as well? And if you’re not into collagen drinks, consider adding a scoop of the mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ powder to yogurt, overnight oats, chia pudding, or any other snack you love instead.
Advertisement
The takeaway.
If you tend to crave a treat after lunch, make it a chocolate collagen drink that benefits your skin and gut, all while satisfying your sweet tooth. Want to learn even more about the many benefits of collagen supplements? This guide will answer all of your questions.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.