277 Conversation Starters To Ask Anyone In Any Situation—From Funny To Deep
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
January 11, 2024
Connecting with other people is one of life's most fundamental pleasures—but it takes more than small talk to help you get there.
Whether you're on a first date that's hitting a lull, you want to spark stimulating conversation at a friend's party, or you're trying to get to know someone on a deeper level, here are 277 conversation starters to choose from.
Conversation starters for any situation
- Do you have any siblings?
- What made you decide to move here? (If they're new to the city.)
- Dog person, cat person, or neither?
- How do you spend most of your time outside of work?
- What does your ideal day look like?
- What's the last thing you watched that made you laugh?
- Where is your favorite place to travel?
- Where have you been wanting to travel but haven't had the chance to visit?
- Do you believe in astrology?
- What is your Enneagram or Myers-Briggs type?
- What are your biggest pet peeves?
- What's your absolute favorite way to spend a weekend?
- Do you like celebrating your birthday, or do you dislike the attention?
- When is your birthday?
- What's your zodiac sign?
- What's the worst TV show you've watched recently?
- Who is your celebrity crush?
- Who was your very first celebrity crush?
- Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?
- If you had to pick one of our friends to marry on the spot, who would you pick?
Conversation starters for meeting someone new
- How do you know the host?
- Where are you from?
- What are you passionate about?
- What do you value most in a friend?
- What consistently brings you joy?
- Is there a decision you're contemplating that would be helpful to talk through together?
- What's bringing you pleasure right now?
- What's something difficult you're working on?
- Where are you finding the most meaning in life?
- What do you imagine your legacy will be?
- How long do you think you'll be remembered?
- What do you feel has been the most important thing you've done in life so far?
- What lasting impact do you know you've made in the world?
- What's the most important quality a person can have?
- What does the world need more of?
- What does the world need less of?
- Do you think organized religion have a bigger or smaller place in society going forward?
- What is the meaning of happiness?
- Do you place a bigger value on helping yourself, your family, or the world? How so?
- Do you feel like the world is changing for the better or changing for the worse? How so?
- Is there a motto or principle you live by?
- What from the past is worth preserving?
- In what ways has society changed during your lifetime? What do you think caused these changes?
- Is it better to be realistic or optimistic?
- Are you a city person or a country person?
- What element do you resonate most with: fire, water, earth, or air?
- What were you like as a child?
- What were you like as a teenager?
- What were you like in college, if you went?
- Are you a risk-taker?
- Do you have a set morning or evening routine?
- Have you had any major turning points in your life so far?
- What's something you're proud of?
- Do you have any beliefs or values that have changed over the years?
- What role would you play in the group of people trying to survive a zombie apocalypse?
- Are you a good gift-giver?
- What's the best gift you've ever received?
- Where is the next place you'd like to travel?
- Have you ever done anything illegal?
- What do you want to do in retirement?
- What's your favorite part of your typical day?
- What does self-care look like for you?
- What's a question you wish more people asked you?
- What does your ideal day look like?
- What's something random that you're extremely into?
- What's your astrology sign, and do you think it's accurate?
- What's the most interesting thing you've read recently?
- What's your latest controversial hot take?
- Are you close with your family?
- Would you like to grab a coffee or go on a walk this week?
Conversation starters for a first date
- What are you excited about right now?
- Is there anything you're worried about?
- What's your best first date story?
- Could you date someone who doesn't vote?
- Are you concerned about climate change?
- Do you know anyone who has married someone they met on a dating app?
- Do you prefer that your date shares your political views?
- Do you answer work emails on the weekend?
- Is it important to you that your partner practices the same religion as you?
- How would you feel if your partner earned more money than you?
- Have you attended a protest march?
- Would you live with a partner before marriage?
- Are you open to being in a long-distance relationship?
- Would you prefer a group first date or one-on-one?
- Do you meditate?
- How often do you speak to your parents?
- Are you currently saving to buy your own home?
- Do you speak more than one language?
- Would you date someone who was in considerable debt?
- How important is religion/God in your life?
- Which word describes you better: carefree or intense?
- Could you date someone who was really messy?
- Do you enjoy discussing politics?
- Which would you rather be: normal or weird?
- Are you currently employed?
- Is astrological sign at all important in a match?
- Could you date someone who does drugs?
- Do you smoke?
- Choose the better romantic activity: kissing in Paris or kissing in a tent in the woods.
- Is jealousy healthy in a relationship?
- Which best describes your political beliefs: liberal/left, centrist, conservative/right, or other?
- Are you ready to settle down and get married right now?
- About how long do you want your next relationship to last?
- Do you like scary movies?
- Do you often find yourself worrying about the things you have no control over?
- Which of the following types of intelligence do you value most: logical/mathematical, social/interpersonal, or visual/artistic?
- Regardless of future plans, what's most interesting to you right now: sex or love?
- Do you like your job?
- How did you end up in your current line of work?
- What personal goals are you working toward right now?
- Do you enjoy dating?
- What are you looking for from dating right now?
- What do you look for in a partner?
- For you, what does it mean to be in a relationship?
- Why did your last relationship end?
- What's your love language?
- What are your relationship deal-breakers?
- What's a topic or hobby you're randomly passionate about?
- What do you prefer: texting or phone calls?
- What initially made you interested in me?
- What does it mean to be a good partner?
- Do you believe in the 5 love lanaguages?
- What's the most romantic movie you've ever seen?
- Do you believe in love at first sight?
Conversation starters for couples
- Who's an older person in your life that you really look up to?
- What's the deepest desire of your heart?
- When is the last time you dreamed about your ex?
- When is the last time you cried, and why?
- Do you have any regrets in life or things you'd want to do over?
- Is there anything you consider unforgivable, if so what is it?
- Have you ever been in love? What was the person like?
- What's your relationship with your parents like?
- Have you ever hurt someone and deeply regretted it? Did you ever make amends?
- Would you live with a partner before marriage?
- Which best describes your political beliefs: liberal/left, centrist, conservative/right, or other?
- Do you enjoy discussing politics?
- What kind of conversations make you uncomfortable?
- Have I ever said or done anything that's offended you without realizing it?
- Why do you think you are the way you are in relationships?
- What does an ideal relationship look like to you?
- What do you think about the concept of marriage?
- What does commitment mean to you?
- What do you think you would be like as a mother?
- What scares you about becoming a parent?
- Do you feel like you've found your life purpose?
- What are the values you hold dearest to you?
- What's your relationship with your parents like?
- Do you want to be more like or less like your parents?
- Did you ever think you were in love and later realized you weren't?
- Tell me the story of your first love.
- If you could make money doing anything in the world, what would you do?
- What are five things you couldn't live without?
- What's one article of clothing you could never part with?
- Who's someone in your life that you really look up to?
- What's one of your most cherished memories?
- Have you ever hurt someone and deeply regretted it?
- Did you ever make amends?
- What's the meaning of life?
- What's your purpose in life?
- Do you believe in an afterlife?
- Do you like your life right now? If not, what's keeping you from changing it?
- What people have made you who you are today?
- What experiences have made you who you are today?
- When did you last cry in front of another person? By yourself?
- Have you ever felt very strongly about something and then eventually changed your mind about it?
- What do you think is your best quality?
- What do you think is my best quality?
- What quality do you want to nurture more of in yourself?
- Do you have a good relationship with your body?
- Do you find it easier to give or to receive?
- What's one dish or meal that reminds you of home?
- Have you ever broken up with a friend?
- What makes you anxious?
- What does happiness mean to you?
- If you no longer had to work to live comfortably, what would you be doing with your life?
- What's one thing in your life that you're struggling with right now?
- What's one thing in your life that you're grateful for?
- How did you know you were in love with me?
- Is there anything about our relationship that feels totally unique to us?
- Where do you see our relationship going?
- What does marriage mean to you?
- How do you feel about big proposals?
- How do you think our relationship will change if we get married?
- What's a song that reminds you of our relationship?
Conversation starters for family
- How connected are you feeling to the world?
- What feels hard in your life right now?
- What excited you today?
- What are you feeling grateful for today?
- What was missing from your life this week?
- About what have you been proud of yourself for this week?
- What are you eager to feel more confident about in the next few weeks?
- What word would you use to describe our family?
- Do you identify with our family, or do you feel more like an outsider, and why?
- What family traditions do you carry on?
- Tell me about a time you did something you "weren't supposed to" but it was worth it.
- Tell me about a family member of ours who I never had the chance to meet.
- What are our strengths as a family?
- What is your favorite present you've ever received?
- What are our values as a family?
- Any traditions that you were happy to say goodbye to?
- What do you think our family will look like in 50 years?
- If you could wake up with any skill tomorrow, what would you choose?
- Do you identify as an introvert, extrovert, or ambivert?
- What's one thing the family probably doesn't know about you?
- What's one thing you wish you could tell your younger self?
- If you could do it all over, what career would you choose?
- What's one thing you like about yourself?
- What's one thing you like about me?
- What's one of your core values?
- Have your values changed at all from the past to what they are today?
- What's one thing that's been bringing you pleasure lately?
- Tell us about one of the happiest moments of your life.
- What's one thing you love about being in your (30s/40s/50s/etc.)?
Conversation starters for friends
- Who was your first crush, and where are they now?
- If you were a dog, what kind would you be?
- What's your favorite GIF?
- What is your go-to karaoke song?
- If you were a cereal, which one would you be and why?
- What's your favorite conspiracy theory?
- If you could have any other name, what would it be?
- What was your most embarrassing moment as a child that you can laugh about now?
- What's your funniest first-date story?
- What's the oddest recurring thought that you have?
- Who is your most questionable celebrity crush?
- What was your first email address?
- What's your go-to dance move, and can I see it?
- What's the most random or ridiculous piece of trivia you know, and how did you learn it?
- What qualities do you admire most in your parents?
- What's one of your most cherished memories?
- What's something you used to believe in that you don't anymore, and what changed?
- Are you a religious or spiritual person? If so, what does that mean to you? If not, why not?
- What is your favorite childhood memory?
- Do you often find yourself worrying about the things you have no control over?
- How do you calm yourself down when you're feeling stressed?
- How do you like to be comforted when you're sad?
- Do you believe in soul mates? If so, do you think you've met yours?
- Do you have a harsh inner critic?
- How can I be a better friend to you?
- What areas of your life would you like to grow in, and how can I help support that growth?
- Are you a city person or a country person?
- Do you think TikTok is net good or net bad for our culture?
- Who's a celebrity that you think is overrated?
- What element do you resonate most with: fire, water, earth, or air?
- What were you like as a child?
- What were you like as a teenager?
- What were you like in college, if you went?
- Are you a risk-taker?
- Do you have any routines that you stick to religiously?
- Have you had any major turning points in your life so far?
- What's one thing that's been bringing you pleasure lately?
- What's something you're proud of?
- Do you have any beliefs or values that have changed over the years?
- Do you think you've met your twin flame?
- What role would you play in the group of people trying to survive a zombie apocalypse?
- Are you a good gift-giver?
- What's the best gift you've ever received?
- Have you ever dated someone who was a really bad kisser?
- What's something you're weirdly into that none of us know about?
- What's your go-to karaoke song?
- What's one of your biggest pet peeves as of late?
- Do you believe in ghosts?
- Do you fart in front of romantic partners?
Conversation starters for networking
- What professional goals are you working towards right now?
- What's your favorite thing about your job?
- What's your least favorite thing about your job?
- How long have you been in this role?
- Do you prefer to work alone or in a group?
- How can I support your professional goals?
- What's exciting to you about your line of work?
- What would you change about your line of work?
- What was your first job?
- Do you like your teammates?
- What are your strongest skills?
- Do you think you're a good teamplayer?
- Who is your role model in your career?
- What's the best thing you've learned through your job?
- Are you a leader at work or do you prefer to let someone else take charge?
