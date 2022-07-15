There's nothing pleasant about experiencing gas and bloating, and it's particularly frustrating if you're filling your plate with nutritious foods. Although it's true that these two issues are common, it may be worth evaluating your diet for potential triggers that are flying under the radar (yes, even healthy foods can cause issues).

But uncovering what's causing bloat is no small feat and can be difficult to pinpoint on your own, so gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, author of The Fiber-Fueled Cookbook took to his Instagram to share some common trigger foods. If you're regularly experiencing bloating and gas, there are two foods that Bulsiewicz suggests removing (even temporarily) to see how your body responds.