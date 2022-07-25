 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
If You're Always Catastrophizing, This Mood-Steadying Supplement Can Help

If You're Always Catastrophizing, This Mood-Steadying Supplement Can Help

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
If You're Always Catastrophizing, This Mood-Steadying Supplement Can Help

Image by Rachel Gulotta Photography / Stocksy

July 25, 2022 — 10:34 AM

Let's say you have a big project coming up at work. When you think about it, do you feel excited about the chance to show off your skillset? Or nervous that you'll somehow mess it up and jeopardize your job, your career, and your chance at happiness in one fell swoop?

Catastrophizing—or assuming the worst possible (and sometimes impossible) outcome in a given situation—is something we all do from time to time. But some of us are more prone to it than others. Those who have a lot of underlying stress and anxiousness in their lives might find it particularly hard to break up with the unhelpful habit.

To pump the breaks on catastrophic thinking and negative thought loops, experts recommend a few mental exercises. First, you can think the situation over while calling yourself by your first name to create some distance and adopt a more neutral point of view. Or, you can consider how much less pressing the outcome of the event will probably feel a month, a week, or even a few days from now. Finally, you can ground yourself in the current moment and reconnect with your reality. Chances are that when you do, the situation playing out in your head will feel slightly less, well, catastrophic.

You can connect with the present through activities like deep breathing, exercising, or even just doing some distracting household chores. mindbodygreen also designed a calming supplement to be yet another resource for in-the-moment grounding.

How calm+ can help mellow out catastrophic thinking.

The calm+ supplement features a blend of EU organic full-spectrum hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil. Each of these ingredients attacks stress and unfounded nerves from a slightly different angle.*

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

Ashwagandha works to decrease levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, over time, while hemp oil and its phytocannabinoids like CBD quickly engage the body's relaxation response.* Lavender, on the other hand, has been shown to interact with the brain in a way that provides calming, anxiousness-reducing benefits.* 

Together, they form a botanical trio that is safe to take at any time of day for fast mood support.* "I really enjoy this product. It has been a good tool to help bring ease and live a less stressful life,"* says one calm+ reviewer Sarah P.

"This formula is phenomenal for improving one’s response to the daily stressors of life that are ubiquitous in today’s world,"* says another reviewer Mark W. And finally, reviewer Denise notes, "I have noticed I feel more calm and grounded since I began taking this supplement."*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

It's easy to get caught up in your head and imagine the worst outcomes sometimes. But with a few nifty mindset shifts—and maybe a grounding supplement like calm+—you can get on with approaching life from a more balanced and realistic perspective.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
calm+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The Supplement Optometrists & Neuroscientists Take For Vision + Eye Longevity

Morgan Chamberlain
The Supplement Optometrists & Neuroscientists Take For Vision + Eye Longevity
Mental Health

The Surprising Therapist-Approved Technique That Can Squash Intrusive Thoughts

Hannah Frye
The Surprising Therapist-Approved Technique That Can Squash Intrusive Thoughts
Women's Health

4 Expert-Approved Tips For Soothing Menopause Belly Bloat Once & For All

Merrell Readman
4 Expert-Approved Tips For Soothing Menopause Belly Bloat Once & For All
Integrative Health

300+ Reviewers Swear This Supplement Improves Sleep When Nothing Else Can

Sarah Regan
300+ Reviewers Swear This Supplement Improves Sleep When Nothing Else Can
Love

Should Kids Come First? This Marriage Counselor's Advice Might Surprise You

Rachel Glik, Ed.D., LPC
Should Kids Come First? This Marriage Counselor's Advice Might Surprise You
Spirituality

Love Will Be In The Air This Week, Astrologers Predict: Here's Why

The AstroTwins
Love Will Be In The Air This Week, Astrologers Predict: Here's Why
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Easy 4-Ingredient Pancakes Can Help Restore Collagen & Taste Delicious

Hannah Frye
These Easy 4-Ingredient Pancakes Can Help Restore Collagen & Taste Delicious
Routines

11 Challenging HIIT Exercises That Are Perfect For A Quick Endorphin Boost

Merrell Readman
11 Challenging HIIT Exercises That Are Perfect For A Quick Endorphin Boost
Personal Growth

3 Expert Tips To Help You Take That Leap Of Faith (Even If It's Scary)

Jason Wachob
3 Expert Tips To Help You Take That Leap Of Faith (Even If It's Scary)
Spirituality

The One Spiritual Tool You Need If You're Feeling Down On Your Luck

Sarah Regan
The One Spiritual Tool You Need If You're Feeling Down On Your Luck
Recipes

A 5-Ingredient Green Goddess Dressing You'll Want To Add To Everything

Abby Moore
A 5-Ingredient Green Goddess Dressing You'll Want To Add To Everything
Personal Growth

Are These 4 Self-Doubts Keeping You From Manifesting Your Dreams?

Kelly Trach
Are These 4 Self-Doubts Keeping You From Manifesting Your Dreams?
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/catastrophizing-tools
calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
calm+

Your article and new folder have been saved!