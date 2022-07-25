If You're Always Catastrophizing, This Mood-Steadying Supplement Can Help
Let's say you have a big project coming up at work. When you think about it, do you feel excited about the chance to show off your skillset? Or nervous that you'll somehow mess it up and jeopardize your job, your career, and your chance at happiness in one fell swoop?
Catastrophizing—or assuming the worst possible (and sometimes impossible) outcome in a given situation—is something we all do from time to time. But some of us are more prone to it than others. Those who have a lot of underlying stress and anxiousness in their lives might find it particularly hard to break up with the unhelpful habit.
To pump the breaks on catastrophic thinking and negative thought loops, experts recommend a few mental exercises. First, you can think the situation over while calling yourself by your first name to create some distance and adopt a more neutral point of view. Or, you can consider how much less pressing the outcome of the event will probably feel a month, a week, or even a few days from now. Finally, you can ground yourself in the current moment and reconnect with your reality. Chances are that when you do, the situation playing out in your head will feel slightly less, well, catastrophic.
You can connect with the present through activities like deep breathing, exercising, or even just doing some distracting household chores. mindbodygreen also designed a calming supplement to be yet another resource for in-the-moment grounding.
How calm+ can help mellow out catastrophic thinking.
The calm+ supplement features a blend of EU organic full-spectrum hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil. Each of these ingredients attacks stress and unfounded nerves from a slightly different angle.*
calm+
Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*
Ashwagandha works to decrease levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, over time, while hemp oil and its phytocannabinoids like CBD quickly engage the body's relaxation response.* Lavender, on the other hand, has been shown to interact with the brain in a way that provides calming, anxiousness-reducing benefits.*
Together, they form a botanical trio that is safe to take at any time of day for fast mood support.* "I really enjoy this product. It has been a good tool to help bring ease and live a less stressful life,"* says one calm+ reviewer Sarah P.
"This formula is phenomenal for improving one’s response to the daily stressors of life that are ubiquitous in today’s world,"* says another reviewer Mark W. And finally, reviewer Denise notes, "I have noticed I feel more calm and grounded since I began taking this supplement."*
The takeaway.
It's easy to get caught up in your head and imagine the worst outcomes sometimes. But with a few nifty mindset shifts—and maybe a grounding supplement like calm+—you can get on with approaching life from a more balanced and realistic perspective.
calm+
Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*
calm+
Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*