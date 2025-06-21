As for how often to water your air plant, it'll need water about 2 to 4 times a month. Pangborn explains that you can fill up the sink or bathtub with lukewarm water and let your air plant soak for around 30 minutes, and "after soaking, lay it upside down to dry on a towel for 1 to 2 hours. This allows excess water between the leaves to drain away, which could otherwise cause mold or rot."