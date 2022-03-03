If you have a juicer at home, you know the drill: Slice your fruits and veggies to the correct size, slowly insert one after the other into the machine, and watch as it presses them into a nutrient-dense liquid. Most juicers will have some sort of outlet that collects all the pulp for you to compost or save for future recipes; or if you’re using a blender to make your juice, you might strain the pulp before gulping down your beverage.

But wait! If you toss your pulp, Gundry says you’re missing the best part of the whole venture: "What I ask people to do is actually 'reverse juicing,'" he says. Follow along below: