I Struggled With Occasional Anxiousness—Until I Tried This Supplement*

The Calming Supplement mindbodygreen's Co-Founder & Co-CEO Trusts Above The Rest
Our day-to-day lives come with no shortage of stressors, and if anyone knows this, it's mbg's co-founder and co-CEO, Colleen Wachob. From being a busy mom to operating a company, it's no wonder she, like so many others, has tried a number of different strategies for tackling stress. And after years of searching, there's one tool that has emerged as the most effective for her: mbg's calm+.
Why calm+ stands out among the rest:
As Wachob writes in her review for calm+, "I've been prone to occasional anxiousness, and the past year plus has dished some novel stressors. I have tried everything from medication to meditation to help usher in a state of calm, but it's been elusive."
That all changed when she started taking calm+ daily, she says, noting that it helps her get through stressful situations—whether it be a screaming toddler, a stressful meeting, or a turbulent flight—with a little bit more ease. "calm+ has a palpable calming effect on my body and mind that lasts all day long," she writes.*
calm+
Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*
That's because calm+ combines USDA and EU certified organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil, for a safe, high-quality trio of potent botanicals that help promote a sense of overall calm rooted in science.*
Just one gelcap provides 20 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD, and the synergistic additions of ashwagandha root and leaf extract and lavender oil give the supplement an extra relaxing boost.*
Our hemp oil is also quality tested for purity and potency and contains less than 0.2% THC. This negligible, trace amount won't impair your day with any psychoactive or hallucinatory effects.
And another bonus? Unlike some calming supplements that can make you drowsy, this fast-acting, non-psychoactive formula can be taken at any time of day, so you don't have to worry about it negatively affecting your energy levels.
The takeaway.
If you, like Wachob, have tried a number of different supplements for stress and none seem to do the trick, calm+ could be just what you're missing. With research-backed, high-quality, and synergistic ingredients, it's a soothing supplement you can trust.* Learn more about the product here.
