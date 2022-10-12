 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Mental Health
The Calming Supplement mindbodygreen's Co-Founder & Co-CEO Trusts Above The Rest

The Calming Supplement mindbodygreen's Co-Founder & Co-CEO Trusts Above The Rest

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
I Struggled With Occasional Anxiousness—Until I Tried This Supplement*

Image by Stocksy

October 12, 2022 — 9:01 AM

Our day-to-day lives come with no shortage of stressors, and if anyone knows this, it's mbg's co-founder and co-CEO, Colleen Wachob. From being a busy mom to operating a company, it's no wonder she, like so many others, has tried a number of different strategies for tackling stress. And after years of searching, there's one tool that has emerged as the most effective for her: mbg's calm+.

Why calm+ stands out among the rest:

As Wachob writes in her review for calm+, "I've been prone to occasional anxiousness, and the past year plus has dished some novel stressors. I have tried everything from medication to meditation to help usher in a state of calm, but it's been elusive."

That all changed when she started taking calm+ daily, she says, noting that it helps her get through stressful situations—whether it be a screaming toddler, a stressful meeting, or a turbulent flight—with a little bit more ease. "calm+ has a palpable calming effect on my body and mind that lasts all day long," she writes.*

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

That's because calm+ combines USDA and EU certified organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil, for a safe, high-quality trio of potent botanicals that help promote a sense of overall calm rooted in science.*

Just one gelcap provides 20 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD, and the synergistic additions of ashwagandha root and leaf extract and lavender oil give the supplement an extra relaxing boost.*

Our hemp oil is also quality tested for purity and potency and contains less than 0.2% THC. This negligible, trace amount won't impair your day with any psychoactive or hallucinatory effects.

And another bonus? Unlike some calming supplements that can make you drowsy, this fast-acting, non-psychoactive formula can be taken at any time of day, so you don't have to worry about it negatively affecting your energy levels.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

If you, like Wachob, have tried a number of different supplements for stress and none seem to do the trick, calm+ could be just what you're missing. With research-backed, high-quality, and synergistic ingredients, it's a soothing supplement you can trust.* Learn more about the product here.

calm+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

How A Psychotherapist Winds Down From The Day & Gets His Mind Into Sleep Mode

Corey Yeager, Ph.D., LMFT
How A Psychotherapist Winds Down From The Day & Gets His Mind Into Sleep Mode
Integrative Health

3 Things Influencing Your Digestion (That Aren't Food), From A Gut Health Expert

Sarah Regan
3 Things Influencing Your Digestion (That Aren't Food), From A Gut Health Expert
Integrative Health

Live In A City? Your Vitamin D Levels May Be Suffering + How To Get Enough

Morgan Chamberlain
Live In A City? Your Vitamin D Levels May Be Suffering + How To Get Enough
Beauty

Struggling With Hair Shedding? This Common Ingredient May Be To Blame

Alexandra Engler
Struggling With Hair Shedding? This Common Ingredient May Be To Blame
Home

The 7 Best Mattresses For Scoliosis That Actually Support Your Spine

Jamey Powell
The 7 Best Mattresses For Scoliosis That Actually Support Your Spine
Personal Growth

This Simple Advice Completely Changed The Way I Set Boundaries At Work

Melissa Urban
This Simple Advice Completely Changed The Way I Set Boundaries At Work
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

The 5 Best Sleep Headphones To Help You Snooze Through The Night

Krystina Wales
The 5 Best Sleep Headphones To Help You Snooze Through The Night
Integrative Health

Support Your Memory And Longevity In One Shot With This Powerhouse Supplement*

Morgan Chamberlain
Support Your Memory And Longevity In One Shot With This Powerhouse Supplement*
Integrative Health

This Gives Me Everything I Need For Detoxification & Healthy Aging

Jason Wachob
This Gives Me Everything I Need For Detoxification & Healthy Aging
Travel

For Ecotourism, There's No Place Better Than Costa Rica

Alexandra Engler
For Ecotourism, There's No Place Better Than Costa Rica
Recovery

How To Pick The Best Massage Chair, According To A Massage Therapist

Kelsea Samson
How To Pick The Best Massage Chair, According To A Massage Therapist
Beauty

This Pro Esthetician Shares Her Iconic Secret Beauty Habit + A $5 Fave

Hannah Frye
This Pro Esthetician Shares Her Iconic Secret Beauty Habit + A $5 Fave
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/calming-supplement-this-mom-and-ceo-trusts-above-all
calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
calm+

Your article and new folder have been saved!