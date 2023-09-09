Can Caffeine Really Boost Your Metabolism & Help You Burn Fat?
It’s hard to sleep on caffeine’s energizing capabilities. About 85% of all adults in the U.S.1 consume at least one caffeinated drink (like coffee or tea) to help power through their day. But the benefits of this compound don’t stop there.
Caffeine also stimulates several metabolic processes in the body that support calorie burn and fat loss—when taken in the right amounts.*
Here’s what you need to know about optimizing your caffeine intake to support a healthy metabolism.*
But first, what exactly is caffeine?
Caffeine is a naturally occurring compound found in plants like coffee beans, tea leaves, and cacao. It’s also partially responsible for the bitter flavor of these foods.
The body is able to quickly and efficiently absorb caffeine from the digestive tract. And once in your system, it has powerful stimulating effects on the central nervous system2—which consists of the brain and spinal cord.
This is the main mechanism by which caffeine helps reduce tiredness and increase alertness (and why some people may feel jittery after caffeine). But the brain also controls hormones that impact energy balance3 and weight.
Caffeine also excites the sympathetic nervous system4—which plays a fundamental role in regulating energy expenditure (or how many calories you take in vs. burn).
So these alterations to the nervous system can actually incite favorable changes in metabolism.
Caffeine can help increase calorie & fat burn
Caffeine can help increase your calorie burn by targeting your basal metabolic rate (how many calories you burn at rest) and thermogenesis (how much energy you burn generating heat—like when you’re digesting and absorbing food).*
And caffeine promotes a prolonged thermogenic state.*
“Studies indicate that consuming caffeine can increase calories burned by 80 to 150 calories,” integrative dietitian Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT previously told mindbodygreen.*
Caffeine may prompt the body to burn more fat for energy.*
A 2020 review and pooled analysis of 19 studies found that having a moderate dose of caffeine before aerobic exercise5 (like walking, running, or swimming) was linked to higher rates of fat oxidation during the workout.*
Caffeine can also help reduce weight (& belly fat)
A 2019 analysis of 13 randomized controlled trials—with a total of 606 participants—found that higher caffeine intake6 was linked to greater reductions in weight, body mass index, and fat mass.
And its effects are even more pronounced when paired with EGCG, a famous phytonutrient in green tea.
That’s because caffeine promotes the release of adrenaline7 (a hormone that boosts metabolism and fat oxidation). EGCG prolongs the amount of time adrenaline circulates in the blood before being broken down—extending that boost of metabolism.*
One study including 76 people found that high caffeine intake was associated with greater weight loss8, fat mass loss, and reductions in waist circumference than those consuming lower amounts of caffeine.
However, consuming a green tea caffeine mixture helped promote weight maintenance for habitual low-caffeine consumers.
How much caffeine is needed to see a benefit?
The research does point to a sweet spot for caffeine intake8 for metabolic benefits: around 150 milligrams.
For reference, one eight-ounce cup of brewed coffee provides about 96 milligrams of caffeine, one cup of matcha has about 70 milligrams, and one cup of green tea contains about 30.
The Food and Drug Administration9 recommends capping your caffeine intake at around 400 milligrams a day as too much caffeine can also have negative side effects.
But caffeine (in any form) may not be for everyone. Some people feel too jittery or have feelings of anxiousness after having small amounts of it.
If your goal is fine-tuning your metabolic health, how can you best optimize caffeine intake? Well, it could be with the help of a targeted supplement.
mindbodygreen’s metabolism+
metabolism+ is a groundbreaking formula that harnesses the power of green tea leaf-derived caffeine and EGCG in addition to extracts from veld grape, grains of paradise, and cayenne pepper.
Together, these ingredients help optimize your metabolic rate, promote a healthy body composition, and regulate your appetite.*
Two capsules of metabolism+ deliver 150 milligrams of caffeine. And while you can take it any time of day, earlier is ideal so the caffeine doesn’t interfere with your sleep.
Even if you drink coffee or tea, you’ll still be well within the recommended caffeine threshold with this supplement.
The takeaway
Caffeine’s claim to fame is often its energy-enhancement qualities. But its ability to provide metabolic support shouldn’t go unnoticed.*
And intentionally supplementing with a high-quality supplement like metabolism+ can be a helpful metabolic tool to move the needle on sustainable weight loss or maintenance if you’ve already optimized lifestyle habits—like nutrition, sleep hygiene, hydration, and physical activity.*
