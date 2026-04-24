New Research Reveals The Best Way To Protect Your Brain As You Age
You've probably heard that exercise is good for your brain. And you've likely seen headlines about how certain diets can protect cognitive function.
But a new study reveals the real secret to brain aging. We shouldn't be choosing between the two, but rather optimizing both at the same time.
The case for combining exercise and nutrition
Dementia currently affects over 55 million people worldwide. There are currently no curative treatments, so researchers often focus on prevention, especially when it comes to lifestyle factors that we can actually control.
When studied in isolation, exercise and nutrition interventions have shown inconsistent results. Some trials find benefits, others don't. This inconsistency has left scientists questioning whether these interventions are effective, and whether they do enough on their own.
A new meta-analysis took a different approach. Researchers analyzed 14 randomized controlled trials that involved over 4,000 participants aged 65 and older. All trials combined exercise with either dietary guidance or nutritional supplementation. The results showed a statistically significant improvement in cognitive function compared to control groups.
Why the combination of exercise & nutrition works
So why does combining exercise and nutrition work better than either alone?
Exercise enhances neuroplasticity and increases cerebral blood flow. It also augments brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein critical for memory and the long-term maintenance of neurons. BDNF's effects can be maximized by nutritional factors. Omega-3 fatty acids and Mediterranean-style diets have both been shown to support BDNF expression and extend its neuroprotective benefits.
There's also the muscle-brain axis to consider. When you exercise, your muscles release signaling proteins called myokines. One of these, myokines cathepsin B, is able to cross the blood-brain barrier and stimulate BDNF production in the hippocampus (the brain region essential for memory).
Since skeletal muscle is the primary source of cathepsin B, maintaining muscle mass through resistance training and adequate protein intake becomes doubly important as you age.
And then there's inflammation. Exercise triggers the release of interleukin-6 (IL-6) from contracting muscles. In this context, IL-6 acts as an anti-inflammatory myokine, promoting the production of other anti-inflammatory mediators.
Nutritional strategies, particularly omega-3 supplementation and moderation of caloric intake, can lower inflammatory markers and amplify the anti-inflammatory environment that exercise creates.
What the research actually tested
The trials included in this meta-analysis varied widely in their protocols, which strengthens the findings because it shows the benefits hold up across different approaches.
On the exercise side, interventions included resistance training, aerobic exercise, and multicomponent programs that combined strength, cardio, balance, and flexibility work. Frequency ranged from one to five sessions per week, with durations spanning 12 weeks to four years.
On the nutrition side, some trials used dietary counseling based on the Mediterranean diet, MIND diet, or national nutrition guidelines from Finland and Japan. Others used targeted supplementation: omega-3 fatty acids (DHA and EPA), vitamin D, protein, creatine, and HMB (a version of the amino acid leucine).
The diversity of protocols suggests that there's no single "right" combination. What matters is addressing exercise and nutrition and nourishment simultaneously.
The "modest but meaningful" effect
To be fully transparent, the numerical difference here isn't staggering. The meta-analysis found a standardized mean difference of 0.15 for global cognitive function, which is a statistically small effect size.
But context matters. In the trajectory of biological aging, cognitive function naturally declines over time. A small positive effect doesn't mean dramatic improvement: it means stabilization and slowing decline. And over years or even decades, that stabilization can compound preserved functionality, delayed onset of dementia symptoms, and more years of independent living.
So while exercise and nutrition should not be thought of as a cure, they can definitely provide a buffer against disease.
Small changes that add up
The idea of "modest but meaningful" changes holds up when it comes to implementing fitness and nutritional goals into your life to optimize brain health. The trials that showed positive results used accessible, scalable interventions. Here are some evidence-backed ways to get started:
- Add resistance training 1–2 times per week. Several trials used bodyweight exercises and resistance bands, making these workouts easily doable at home. Strength training supports muscle mass, which in turn supports the release of brain-protective myokines.
- Aim for 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week. Walking counts. The FINGER trial1, one of the landmark studies in this field, used individualized walking programs as the primary aerobic intervention. Even regular exercisers may benefit from adding more all-day movement to their routines.
- Incorporate omega-3-rich foods or consider supplementation. Fatty fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds are good dietary sources. Several trials used DHA and EPA supplements to increase omega-3 intake each day.
- Follow Mediterranean or MIND diet principles. Both emphasize vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, fish, and olive oil while limiting red meat and processed foods. You don't need to follow them perfectly: small shifts in your diet can have an impact.
- Prioritize consistency over intensity. The interventions that worked weren't extreme. They were sustainable. The best brain-health strategy is one you'll actually stick with.
The bottom line
If you've been thinking about exercise and nutrition as separate wellness goals, this research offers a reason to think differently. The brain benefits of lifestyle interventions appear to be greater when you combine movement with nourishment; not because one is better than the other, but because they work through complementary mechanisms.
The effect size is modest. But in the context of aging, modest effects that compound over time can make a real difference in how you live, think, and function in the decades ahead.
Don't get overwhelmed by trying to build the perfect protocol. Focus on practical changes that you can integrate in your life for years to come.