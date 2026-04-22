VO2 Max in Your 70s May Predict Your Brain Health a Decade Later
VO2 max has been linked to everything from cardiovascular disease risk to metabolic health, cognitive performance, and even overall mortality. It shows up in research on longevity as one of the powerful markers reflecting how well your body is functioning under stress.
And now, a new long-term study1 builds on that evidence, suggesting that VO2 max in your 70s may help predict brain health nearly a decade later.
Plus, what makes this study stand out is not just that it looked at exercise or movement in older adults. It tracked fitness levels, brain imaging, and cognitive performance over nearly a decade to understand whether early cardiorespiratory fitness leaves a measurable imprint on the aging brain.
Tracking fitness, exercise, & brain aging over nearly a decade
This analysis comes from a 9-year follow-up of a randomized controlled trial called the Generation 100 study, one of the longest exercise interventions to look at brain health in older adults. Researchers followed 106 participants who were between 70 and 77 years old at the start.
Over five years, they were assigned to either high-intensity interval training, moderate continuous exercise, or a control group that simply followed national physical activity guidelines. They also included repeated brain MRI scans across the intervention and then a follow-up four years after it officially ended.
On top of imaging, participants completed cognitive tests focused on memory and pattern separation, a measure of how well the brain distinguishes between similar experiences. Researchers also looked at baseline cardiorespiratory fitness, specifically VO2 max, which reflects how efficiently the body uses oxygen during exercise.
The goal wasn’t just to see what exercise did in the moment. It was to track whether early fitness levels and long-term movement patterns left a measurable imprint on the brain years later.
The fitness metric that predicted brain structure a decade later
The most interesting finding had less to do with the exercise programs themselves and more to do with baseline fitness.
Participants who entered the study with higher VO2 max levels, essentially better cardiovascular fitness in their early 70s, had larger cortical brain volume and performed better on pattern separation tasks nearly a decade later. This basically means that the fitter people were at the start of older age, the more preserved their brain structure looked years later, and the better they were at distinguishing between similar memories.
The exercise groups told a more complicated story. Surprisingly, the control group, which followed standard physical activity guidelines rather than a structured training program, showed the least hippocampal volume loss over time compared to both the high- and moderate-intensity exercise groups.
That pattern didn’t show up as a dramatic difference in day-to-day cognition, but it did suggest that the brain’s memory hub may respond differently to exercise structure and intensity than we typically assume. (PS: The hippocampus is one of the brain regions most directly involved in memory formation, and also one of the most vulnerable to age-related decline.)
Consistency vs. intensity
The clearest and most consistent signal had less to do with the workout program itself. Across all participants, baseline VO2 max was a stronger predictor of long-term brain health than whether someone was assigned to high-intensity training, moderate exercise, or general activity guidelines later on.
In other words, where people started mattered more than what specific plan they followed during the study. Early and sustained cardiovascular fitness seemed to carry more weight for brain outcomes than pushing harder in a structured program later in life.
The takeaway
Brain health in older age isn’t about finding the “perfect” workout. It’s more about the long game. The steady build of cardiovascular fitness over the years, not the intensity of any one training phase.
Fitness in your 70s doesn’t suddenly begin in your 70s. It reflects everything that came before it, how consistently you moved, how often your heart and lungs were challenged, and how much your body was supported over time.
And while you can’t go back and rewrite that history, the study points to something more useful than chasing an ideal routine now. Your brain seems to care less about short bursts of intensity and more about the consistency you’ve built across decades.