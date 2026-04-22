Even Regular Exercisers May Be Missing This Brain-Protective Habit
You finished your morning workout, checked the box, and now you're sitting at your desk for the next eight hours. Sound familiar? While that exercise still plays an important role in health, what happens between your workouts may matter just as much for your brain as the exercise itself. And
A new study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association found that older adults who stayed consistently active throughout the day (rather than alternating between bursts of movement and long stretches of sitting) had larger brain volumes in areas critical for memory and emotion.
For anyone who prioritizes their workout but spends the rest of the day relatively sedentary, here's what you need to know.
What the research found
Researchers analyzed data from 344 adults (average age of 73) who wore wrist accelerometers for up to a week to track their daily movement patterns. They also underwent MRI scans of brain regions typically affected by Alzheimer's disease.
The key metric they looked at is something called "rest-activity rhythm fragmentation". It's essentially, how often someone switches between being active and being sedentary throughout the day.
In a press release, Marc Kaizi-Lutu, a doctoral researcher at Johns Hopkins University and co-first author of the study, explained that, "someone with more fragmented rhythms tends to more frequently shift between being active and inactive, while someone with less fragmentation has longer, more sustained periods of activity or rest."
Participants with less fragmented daily rhythms had larger volumes in the hippocampus and parahippocampus (brain regions essential for memory) and experienced less shrinkage of the amygdala (which regulates emotion).
Meanwhile, those with more fragmented patterns showed faster increases in brain ventricle volume, a marker of brain atrophy.
Why this matters for your brain
These brain regions are some of the areas most vulnerable to Alzheimer's disease, and there are many factors that can influence your risk.
The findings show individuals with less fragmented and more consistent rest-activity rhythms tend to have larger volumes in these areas and experience less shrinkage of the amygdala over time. And they suggest that disrupted rhythms may actually precede changes in brain structure.
Overall, this indicates that daily movement habits might be shaping your brain health years before any cognitive symptoms appear. That's why it's worth exploring ways to support memory and brain health through multiple lifestyle factors.
RELATED READ: The 6 Best Supplements For Brain Health, Memory & Focus
What this means for you
Here's the practical takeaway: It's not just about logging a workout—it's about how you move (or don't move) throughout the entire day.
If you exercise in the morning but then sit for hours at a desk, in the car, and on the couch, you may be undermining some of the brain-protective benefits of that workout. (If you're wondering how many steps you actually need to offset sitting, the answer may surprise you.)
How to build a less fragmented day
The focus should first on breaking up long stretches of sitting. What matters most is consistency in movement, not intensity.
- Break up sitting before it becomes prolonged by moving at least once every 30 to 60 minutes (even 1-3 minutes of walking or standing counts).
- Keep a consistent bedtime to reinforce your body's natural rhythm (research shows inconsistent bedtimes can impact your health in significant ways)
- Protect your morning and evening routines. Consistent daily timing supports your circadian rhythm, which helps stabilize activity-rest patterns overall. And research shows inconsistent bedtimes can impact your health in significant ways.
- Rethink what “activity” means, as activities like folding laundry, cooking meals, and housework can all be ways you can break up sitting.
This type of movement can be referred to as exercise snacking, of brief bursts of activity sprinkled throughout your day.
The takeaway
This research doesn't mean your workouts don't matter (they absolutely do). It does suggest that the hours between those workouts deserve attention too, and many of us spend lot of time sitting.
A five-minute walk between meetings, stretching while you're on a call, taking the stairs instead of the elevator, these small choices may add up to meaningful protection for your brain over time.