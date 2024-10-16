No Time For The Gym? Why Exercise Snacking Will Be Your New Best Friend

Martin Gibala, Ph.D., a professor of kinesiology at McMaster University, is an expert on this approach. Gibala’s groundbreaking research on high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and his book The One-Minute Workout have shifted how we think about exercise, showing that shorter, high-effort sessions can be just as effective as longer workouts. Enter the concept of “exercise snacking,” a method that not only fits into the busiest of schedules but also offers significant health benefits.