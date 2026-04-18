Inconsistent Bedtimes Can Double Your Cardiac Risk, Per 10-Year Study
In the past, I’ve thought of my sleep in terms of hours. Did I get seven? Eight? Maybe six on a bad night. As long as I made up for it the next day, it felt like it balanced out.
But when you really look at your routine, there’s often more chaos than consistency. A late dinner turns into a midnight bedtime. One night of watching your favorite show stretches longer than planned. Then, the next night, you tell yourself you need to go to bed early, so you hop into bed at 9 pm.
It feels harmless. Normal, even. But there’s a growing body of research suggesting that this kind of inconsistency might be doing more behind the scenes than we realize, especially when it comes to heart health.
And according to new research1, it’s not just about how long you sleep. It’s about when you go to bed, and how much that timing shifts from night to night.
A decade of sleep & heart health
For the study, participants with an average age of 46 wore activity monitors for a week, giving researchers an objective snapshot of their sleep timing habits. Then, scientists tracked their health outcomes for more than ten years using national healthcare registry data.
Rather than relying on self-reported sleep logs (which are notoriously unreliable), the team used device-measured data to calculate variability in three specific metrics: bedtime, wake-up time, and the midpoint of each person's sleep window. They categorized participants as having regular, fairly regular, or irregular sleep timing, then looked at who went on to experience major cardiovascular events like heart attack, stroke, or heart failure hospitalization.
Crucially, this wasn't a study of shift workers or people with diagnosed sleep disorders. These were ordinary middle-aged adults living their everyday lives.
The findings that will make you rethink your evening routine
Among participants who slept less than roughly eight hours per night, those with irregular bedtimes had about twice the risk of a major cardiac event compared to those who kept consistent sleep schedules. The same doubling of risk appeared for people with highly variable sleep midpoints.
It's worth noting that irregular sleep timing and cardiovascular risk isn't a brand-new finding. Previous research has pointed in this direction. But what makes this study stand out is its granularity. The research team looked at bedtime, wake-up time, and sleep midpoint as separate variables, rather than bundling them into a composite score. That distinction revealed something unexpected.
Variable wake-up times showed no significant association with cardiac risk; only bedtime inconsistency did.
This asymmetry is pretty interesting. It suggests your body may be more sensitive to when you fall asleep than when you wake up, possibly because sleep onset timing is more tightly linked to circadian rhythm regulation and the cardiovascular recovery processes that happen in those early hours of sleep.
The takeaway
The practical takeaway here is to prioritize a consistent bedtime over everything else. That doesn't mean you need to be in bed at 9:47 pm every single night. But wildly different bedtimes from one night to the next appear to carry real consequences, especially if you're already not getting a full eight hours.
So, tonight, make a conscious effort to establish a bedtime and stick to it.