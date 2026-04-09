Study Shows That Vitamin D In Your 40s Is Linked To Alzheimer's-Like Brain Changes
Vitamin D has long been linked to brain health, especially in older adults. Low levels later in life have been associated with a higher risk of cognitive decline and dementia. But scientists are increasingly interested in what happens decades before symptoms begin.
A new study suggests vitamin D status in early midlife (in your 30s and 40s) may play a role in shaping brain changes tied to dementia risk years down the line. Here’s what the research found, and what it could mean for long-term brain health.
About the study
The goal of this study was to determine whether vitamin D levels in early midlife were linked to early brain changes associated with dementia later on.
To investigate this, researchers analyzed data from 793 adults participating in the Framingham Heart Study Generation 3 cohort. Participants were dementia-free at the start of the study and had their blood vitamin D levels measured between 2002 and 2005, when their average age was about 39 years old.
Then, about 16 years later, they underwent brain imaging using tau-PET and amyloid-PET scans, two types of imaging that detect the protein deposits associated with Alzheimer's disease.
- Tau, a protein linked to nerve cell damage and cognitive decline
- Amyloid, another hallmark protein associated with Alzheimer’s disease
Higher vitamin D may protect against tau buildup
Higher vitamin D levels in midlife were associated with lower tau protein deposits in the brain years later. Tau buildup is one of the hallmark signs of Alzheimer's disease and preclinical dementia.
However, vitamin D was not associated with amyloid-PET burden, the other major Alzheimer's marker (indicating that while the vitamin may be involved in some biological pathways of brain aging, it doesn't influence them all.
Because the participants were still dementia-free when scanned, these findings point to very early brain changes, long before symptoms typically appear.
That said, this was an observational study, meaning it cannot prove that vitamin D directly prevents dementia or that increasing vitamin D levels will reduce risk. Rather, the researchers concluded that low vitamin D in midlife may be a "potentially modifiable target" to reduce signs of preclinical dementia.
RELATED READ: How Vitamin D Improves All 12 Hallmarks Of Aging
Why midlife matters for brain health
Alzheimer's-related brain changes don't start when symptoms appear. They begin in midlife.That's why your 30s through 50s are considered a critical window for intervention.
The thing is, vitamin D deficiency is extremely common. Many people don't know their levels are low because symptoms can be subtle or nonexistent. This makes vitamin D an accessible target for proactive brain health—it's easy to test and relatively simple to address.
And vitamin D isn't the only factor worth considering. Research shows that exercise and sleep quality also play important roles in how your brain ages.
How to optimize your vitamin D levels
A simple blood test can measure your 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels. Knowing where your levels are at can help guide dosing recommendations for supplements. Ask your doctor about adding a vitamin D test onto your next blood draw (or choose from these at-home options). Blood levels above 30 ng/ml is considered "sufficient" , however, many experts consider optimal levels to be closer to 50 ng/ml.
Supplements are the best and most efficient to raise low vitamin D levels and to maintain optimal ones. You need to make sure you're taking the superior form of this essential vitamin (D3) in an efficacious dose (ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 IU)
Because it's a fat-soluble vitamin, taking your vitamin D alongside a dietary fat (i.e. at the same time as a meal) is critical to aid absorption. Some vitamin D supplements (like this one) include healthy fats into each capsule.
And here's our complete list of expert-vetted vitamin D supplements (since it can be overwhelming to choose the best one).
The takeaway
This study suggests that vitamin D levels in early midlife may influence brain health years later, with higher levels linked to lower tau buildup.
While more research is needed to confirm whether improving vitamin D levels can directly reduce dementia risk, maintaining healthy vitamin D is an underrated (and even easy) to support your brain health.