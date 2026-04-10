Don’t Have Time to Work Out? This Study Has Good News
You don’t need another reminder to move more. You’ve heard it, you believe it, and most days, you’re trying. But life has other plans. The workout gets cut short, the walk doesn't happen, and you end up wondering if the twenty minutes you managed to squeeze in even count.
But new research suggests it might count more than you think, just not for the reasons you'd expect.
We've been so focused on the clock that we've mostly ignored the other variable. Not how long you move, but how hard. And a large new study of nearly 100,000 people reveals that's the number worth paying attention to.
Start focusing on exercise intensity
Most guidelines focus on minutes, specifically 150 per week of movement. But a large new study suggests there’s another aspect worth paying attention to, and it has less to do with time and more to do with effort.
Researchers looked at nearly 100,000 adults and tracked not just how much they moved, but how intense that movement was. That difference turns out to matter. A casual walk and a moment where you’re slightly out of breath both count as movement, but they challenge your body in completely different ways.
Instead of relying on memory or self-reporting, participants wore wrist devices that captured their movement in real time. That allowed researchers to pick up short bursts of effort people might otherwise forget, like running up stairs or hurrying across the street. Then they followed these individuals for about seven years, tracking who developed major chronic diseases or died during that period.
What a week of movement data revealed about disease risk
What stood out most wasn’t how much people moved, but how much of that movement felt challenging. People who included even small amounts of vigorous movement, the kind that leaves you slightly out of breath, had significantly lower risks across a wide range of conditions. We’re talking heart disease, type 2 diabetes, chronic respiratory issues, kidney disease, and dementia.
Those with the highest proportion of higher-intensity activity had up to a 63% lower risk of dementia, a 60% lower risk of type 2 diabetes, and a 46% lower risk of dying during the study period compared to those who did none.
What stands out is how little it took. Benefits showed up even when the total time spent doing this kind of effort was relatively small. In some cases, just a few minutes a day or around 15 to 20 minutes a week made a meaningful difference.
For certain conditions, especially those tied to inflammation like arthritis, intensity seemed to matter more than total time. For others, like metabolic health, both how long and how hard you moved played a role. But across the board, intensity carried weight.
The case for “breathless” movement
There’s a reason your body responds differently when you move at higher intensity. When you push into that slightly breathless zone, your cardiovascular system works more efficiently, improving how your heart pumps blood, how flexible your blood vessels are, and how effectively your body uses oxygen (aka your VO2 max).
At the same time, higher-intensity activity is linked to reductions in systemic inflammation and increases in compounds that support brain health, including those involved in maintaining and protecting neurons. That combination may help explain why more vigorous movement is consistently associated with a lower risk of dementia.
The takeaway isn’t that you need to start doing all-out workouts. It’s that those short, unplanned bursts of effort you usually overlook actually count. Running to catch a bus. Taking the stairs quickly. Walking fast between errands instead of strolling. Playing hard with your kids instead of watching from the sidelines.
These moments add up, and they may be more powerful than they seem.
The takeaway
If your schedule makes long workouts feel unrealistic, this research should feel like a relief. You don’t need more time. You may just need a little more intention. Look for opportunities to move with purpose, even briefly. Pick up the pace for a minute or two. Let yourself get slightly out of breath. Then go back to your day.
This isn’t about replacing lower-intensity movement, which still has clear benefits. It’s about layering in moments that challenge your system in a different way. Over time, those moments can promote longevity and lower disease risk.