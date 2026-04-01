This Gut Imbalance Could Be Damaging Your Kidneys, Study Finds
About 1 in 7 adults in the U.S. is living with chronic kidney disease (CKD). And for most people, it develops gradually, influenced by a mix of blood sugar, blood pressure, inflammation, and lifestyle factors that build over time.
Lately, another player has been getting more attention in relation to kidney health—the gut.
We tend to think of gut health in terms of digestion or bloating, maybe even mood. But there’s growing interest in how the microbiome interacts with organs far beyond the digestive tract.
A feedback loop between the gut & kidneys
In a recent study1 published in Science, researchers set out to understand why people with chronic kidney disease tend to have different gut bacteria than those without it, and whether that shift actually contributes to disease progression.
They used a mouse model of kidney disease to track what happens inside the gut as kidney function declines. Then, to see how well those findings might translate, they also analyzed fecal samples from people with and without chronic kidney disease.
The focus wasn’t just on which bacteria were present, but on what those bacteria were doing. Specifically, the researchers looked at how certain microbes produce compounds that can circulate through the body and affect organ function.
What they uncovered wasn’t a one-way relationship. It was a loop.
A gut-driven toxin that may accelerate kidney damage
As kidney function declined, it changed the environment inside the gut in a very specific way.
The body started producing more nitrate in the colon. That shift gave certain bacteria, especially strains of E. coli, an advantage. With more nitrate available, these microbes ramped up production of a compound called indole.
Indole itself isn’t the problem. But once it’s absorbed and processed by the liver, it turns into indoxyl sulfate, a waste product that the kidneys are supposed to filter out.
When kidney function is already compromised, that toxin builds up. And instead of staying neutral, it appears to further damage the kidneys, closing the loop and accelerating the cycle.
What’s especially interesting is that this effect wasn’t just seen in mice. When researchers looked at human samples, they found a similar pattern. The gut bacteria from people with kidney disease produced more of this precursor compound when nitrate levels were elevated.
Gut health, diet & daily habits
I know this kind of research can start to feel a little abstract. Lots of pathways, compounds, and mechanisms. But zooming out, the takeaway is actually pretty simple. Your gut environment matters for a lot more than just digestion.
It’s also not as black-and-white as “good” vs. “bad” bacteria. What really matters is the environment you’re creating day to day—what you’re feeding those microbes, what helps keep things balanced, and what gets produced as a result.
Here are a few small shifts that can support your gut in a way that also benefits your overall health, too:
- Support microbial diversity through whole foods. Diets rich in fiber from vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains tend to promote a more balanced gut ecosystem.
- Be mindful of highly processed diets. These patterns have been linked to less favorable gut environments, which may influence how microbes behave.
- Consider a high-quality probiotic supplement. Adding beneficial bacteria can help support a more balanced microbiome.
- Pay attention to metabolic health. Conditions like high blood sugar and blood pressure are still major drivers of kidney disease, and they also influence the gut.
The takeaway
Medicine spent decades treating organs as if they operated in silos. The kidneys were the kidney doctors' problem. The gut was someone else's. What research like this keeps revealing is that the body doesn't respect those boundaries, and neither should we. By prioritizing our gut health, we aren’t just improving our microbiome, but our health as a whole.