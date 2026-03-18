5 Takeaways From The New AHA Heart Health Guidelines You Should Know
The American Heart Association just released its first major cholesterol guideline update in roughly eight years, so if you care about your heart health, or have ever wondered whether you should be doing more to protect it, listen up!
The new guidelines mark a significant shift away from one-size-fits-all recommendations toward a more personalized and proactive approach to care. This includes specific cholesterol targets instead of vague "lower is better" advice, universal screening for little-known genetic risk factors, and much-needed formal recognition that women's reproductive history matters for heart health.
Here's what's changed, what it means for you, and the specific questions to bring to your next doctor's visit.
LDL targets are back (and they're specific)
For years, managing cholesterol felt a bit like aiming at a moving target. The previous guidelines moved away from specific LDL numbers, focusing instead on percentage reductions. But now, once again, the AHA is is giving us concrete goals for our levels.
According to the 2026 AHA guidelines, your LDL-C target now depends on your cardiovascular risk level, which you can figure out using your medical history and test results. It's a great idea to connect with your physician to see which level you reside in.
The new LDL-C targets for each risk category are:
- Moderate risk: Less than 100 mg/dL
- High risk: Less than 70 mg/dL
- Very high risk: Less than 55 mg/dL
Having a specific number to aim for makes it easier to track progress. Instead of wondering if you're doing enough when it comes to your LDL, these numbers allow you to know exactly where you stand.
Everyone should be getting their Lp(a) tested
The new guidelines include a Class 1 recommendation (that's the highest level) for universal Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), screening in all adults. Lp(a) is a type of cholesterol particle that's largely determined by your genes. Unlike regular LDL, which responds to diet and lifestyle changes, your Lp(a) level is mostly fixed at birth. High levels significantly increase your risk of heart disease and stroke, and most people have no idea what their number is.
The good news is you only need to test it once in your lifetime, since it doesn't change much. It's a simple blood test that can reveal a hidden risk you didn't know you had. If your level is elevated, your doctor can factor that into your overall risk assessment and treatment plan.
Your CAC score matters more than previously thought
Coronary artery calcium (CAC) scoring has been around for a while, but the new guidelines expand on its importance. CAC is tested via a CT scan that measures the amount of calcified plaque in your coronary arteries, essentially giving you a snapshot of how much atherosclerosis (artery clogging) has already developed.
The guidelines now recognize that incidental coronary artery calcium findings on non-cardiac CT scans (like a chest CT done to diagnose pneumonia) should also be factored into your cardiovascular risk assessment. In other words, if calcium shows up in your arteries during a scan for something else entirely, that information shouldn't be ignored (which should really go without staying, but this is how the system has been functioning.)
CAC scoring is particularly useful for people in the borderline risk category—those who aren't clearly high-risk but aren't low-risk either. A CAC score of zero is reassuring and might mean you can hold off on medication. A higher score could tip the scales toward earlier, more aggressive treatment.
Treatment is becoming less rigid and more personalized
Remember the old "stepladder" approach to cholesterol treatment? Start with lifestyle changes, then add a statin, then maybe add another medication if that's not enough? The new guidelines move away from that rigid sequence.
Instead, clinicians now have more flexibility to combine therapies earlier, including non-statin medications like ezetimibe, bempedoic acid, and PCSK9 inhibitor, based on individual patient needs and how far someone is from their LDL goal.
Perhaps more importantly, the guidelines emphasize lifetime cholesterol exposure rather than just 10-year risk snapshots. This means younger adults with elevated LDL may now qualify for earlier treatment. The thinking is that decades of exposure to high cholesterol can cause cumulative damage, so intervening earlier may prevent problems down the road.
Women's heart health finally gets its due
This might be the most overdue change in the new guidelines. For the first time, reproductive history is formally recognized as a cardiovascular risk factor.
Specifically, the guidelines call out:
If any of these apply to you, your cardiovascular risk may be higher than traditional calculators suggest, and your doctor should factor that into your care plan.The action item here is simple but important: share your full reproductive history with your healthcare provider. Don't assume they have this information or that it's not relevant. These conditions can affect your heart health decades later, and the new guidelines make clear that they should be part of the conversation.
A note on ApoB testing
You might have heard of apolipoprotein B (ApoB) testing as a better measure of cardiovascular risk than standard LDL cholesterol. The new guidelines clarify when it's most useful.
ApoB measures the actual number of atherogenic (artery-clogging) particles in your blood, rather than just the amount of cholesterol they carry. This distinction matters most when there's a mismatch between your LDL-C and the number of particles—which may happen in people with:
- Metabolic syndrome
- Type 2 diabetes
- High triglycerides
- Insulin resistance
- Familial hypercholesterolemia
You may also just want a clearer picture of your cardiovascular risk, in which case asking about ApoB testing is a good idea.
Jason Wachob, mbg's founder, has a history of heart disease in his family. He's tracked his ApoB for years, to assess how well his lifestyle shifts were working to impact his cardiovascular risk. When he didn't see the drop in ApoB he needed to feel at ease (after a lot of intentional lifestyle changes), he decided with his doctor it was time to try ezetimibe.
Questions to ask at your next checkup
You don't need to memorize every detail of the new guidelines—that's your doctor's job. But walking in to the office with the right questions can help you get the most out of your appointment. Here are some to consider:
- "What's my LDL target based on my risk level?" — Get a specific number to aim for.
- "Have I ever had my Lp(a) tested?" — If not, ask for it. You only need it once.
- "Should I consider a CAC scan?" — Especially relevant if you're in a borderline risk category.
- "Does my reproductive history affect my cardiovascular risk?" — For women with preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, early menopause, or PCOS.
- "Would ApoB testing be useful for me?" — Particularly if you have metabolic syndrome, diabetes, or high triglycerides.
- "Am I a candidate for earlier or combination treatment?" — If your LDL is elevated, start asking this when you're younger.
The takeaway
We're not expecting you to memorize every detail of these new guidelines, but you can walk into your next doctor's appointment armed with the right questions and a clearer sense of what to ask for. These guidelines are designed to help you and your healthcare provider work together more effectively, and that starts with having the conversation.
Don't be afraid to advocate for yourself at the doctor's office, because your heart health is too important to leave to chance. And you have the tools to take charge of it.