Struggling With High Cholesterol? Research Shows Turmeric Can Help
High cholesterol remains one of the most common risk factors for heart disease, and more than 40% of individuals1 with high cholesterol don’t know they have it. So for many, the goal is to lower cholesterol levels and keep them in a healthy range. And nutrition is one of the best ways to do that.
Yes, increasing fiber intake is crucial for this, but other functional ingredients like turmeric are also helpful. Here’s what a new systematic review and meta-analysi2s reveals about the spice’s influence on cholesterol.
About the study
The researchers’ goal of this study was to clarify whether turmeric supplementation actually improves cholesterol and triglyceride levels in adults with metabolic disorders, and whether combining turmeric with piperine (a compound from black pepper) makes those effects stronger.
To answer that question, researchers analyzed randomized controlled trials (published between 2010 and 2025) that examined turmeric supplements that either included or excluded piperine on blood lipid outcomes.
After pooling results from these studies, the researchers were able to look not just at individual outcomes, but at the overall pattern of lipid changes.
Turmeric & piperine improve cholesterol levels
Overall, results were quite consistent. Turmeric supplementation led to statistically and clinically meaningful improvements across all four major lipid markers:
- Triglycerides dropped by about 25 mg/dL
- Total cholesterol decreased by roughly 14 mg/dL
- LDL (“bad”) cholesterol fell by about 17 mg/dL
- HDL (“good”) cholesterol increased by nearly 6 mg/dL
But turmeric and piperine supplements were more effective—nearly doubling the LDL-lowering effect compared to turmeric alone.
How turmeric impacts cholesterol & triglycerides
Turmeric’s benefits largely come down to curcumin, its primary bioactive compound. Curcumin has long been studied for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects3, but emerging research shows it also plays a direct role in lipid metabolism. The challenge? Curcumin is notoriously difficult for the body to absorb on its own, which limits how much of it actually reaches the bloodstream.
That’s where piperine, a compound found in black pepper, becomes critical. Piperine increases curcumin’s bioavailability by up to 2,000%4, allowing significantly more of it to circulate and exert metabolic effects.
When absorbed effectively, curcumin helps slow cholesterol production2 in the liver, enhances the clearance of LDL (“bad”) cholesterol from the bloodstream, and reduces the liver’s release of triglyceride-rich particles. At the same time, it supports HDL’s role in transporting cholesterol out of tissues and back to the liver for disposal.
In addition, previous research shows that curcumin improves insulin sensitivity and reduces inflammation and oxidative stress, two underlying drivers of elevated triglycerides and cardiovascular risk5.
How to supplement with turmeric
Dose and formulation matter. Taking too little turmeric may not deliver noticeable benefits, while excessively high doses can cause digestive discomfort or interact with medications.
Research suggests that 500 to 1,000 milligrams of turmeric root extract per day is a sensible range for supporting cardiometabolic health.
The lower end of that range can be especially effective when the supplement is optimized for absorption—meaning it includes piperine and uses advanced delivery methods like polar–nonpolar sandwiching, a technology shown to make turmeric extract nearly six times more bioavailable than standard formulations.
We know this can be a lot to keep track of, which is why we’ve gathered our top 14 expert-vetted turmeric supplements that meet these criteria.
The takeaway
Turmeric (especially when paired with piperine) shows consistent improvements in cholesterol and triglyceride levels, particularly for people with metabolic dysfunction.
While it’s not a replacement for medication or foundational lifestyle changes, the evidence suggests it can be a smart, accessible add-on to a heart-healthy routine.
5 Sources
- https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/fullarticle/2811350?guestAccessKey=cad4492b-7050-431d-9d2c-f55e0e971cc9&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=110123
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41471123/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35889273/
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s13020-022-00660-1
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15173056/