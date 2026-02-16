"It's not only how much and what you eat, but also when you eat relative to sleep that is important," says Dr. Phyllis Zee, director of the Center for Circadian and Sleep Medicine at Northwestern University, in a press release. Her team's study, published in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology, found that simply eating your last meal at least three hours before bed led to better blood pressure, heart rate, and blood sugar—all without cutting calories. The secret? Syncing your meals with your body's biological clock.