During a recording of the mindbodygreen podcast, neuroscientist Kristen Willeumier, Ph.D., referred to an earlier study: "As of 2015, we know that the Mediterranean diet combined with the DASH diet, which is now called the MIND diet," she says, "can help slow neurodegenerative decline in people who stay on it for as much as seven and a half years." The 2015 paper she refers to was published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, and found that any of the three diets may help decrease the risk of Alzheimer's disease2 .