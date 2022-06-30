Keep Seeing Blue Jays Everywhere? Here's What It Can Mean For You

And as far as being judged by others, "If the critics are in the minority and you truly love what you're doing," she says, there's no need to give their judgments any weight. "There are always going to be at least a few critics everywhere we go. The Universe designed you to be who you are, and the world needs you to be that person, not who you think you need to be to please others," Van explains, adding, "If you can recognize that this is what's going on for you right now, the blue jay is very likely here to tell you that no matter how scary it is, it's time to start being real."