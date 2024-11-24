Advertisement
Hello Black Friday — Don’t Miss Our Best Deal Of The Year
Black Friday is officially here, and so is our biggest (and best) sale of the year!
Get 30% off our lineup of supplements and personal care products when you spend $200. What’s more, shoppers will also receive a free bottle—not some wimpy sample—of vitamin C potency+ (a $30 value) with code DEALS. Considering the impending cold weather, this added freebie will come just in time for peak germ season.
Naturally, we recommend bundling up to maximize on the deal. But you'll still save 20% on orders $49+ and 25% off orders $98+. (Again, just use code DEALS.)
If you're which supplements are right for you, this quiz candirect you to your best matches.
Otherwise, here’s a peak at what the mindbodygreen community has been loving lately
Women are leaning on this to get stronger & look toned
If your goal is to get stronger this year, then adding creatine to your daily routine should almost be a must. A (very) comprehensive review of creatine supplementation and women's health13 concluded that supplementation is beneficial at every life stage—with very little risk.*
mindbodygreen’s creatine+ provides an effective 5 gram dose of creatine monohydrate with 2 grams of the amino acid taurine (also beneficial for muscle and brain health).* Women have been loving it to find their push past plateaus at the gym and sculpt their muscles.*
The support I needed
This is best tasting protein powder (according to reviewers)
Many protein powders are known for being chalky and artificial. Not mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+. Its ingredient label reads like a baked good, and it mixes well in oatmeal, smoothies, chia pudding, and even plain water or milk.
One serving packs in an impressive 25 grams of protein per serving (with an ideal amount of BCAAs including leucine), so you can more easily hit your daily protein goals, support muscle health, and balance blood sugar.*
Absolutely delicious
The supplement experts trust for deep sleep & energized mornings
You can't go wrong with a supplement that promotes deep, more restorative sleep—and sleep support+ fits the bill.* Medical experts previously told mindbodygreen that the magnesium-led formula allowed for a "drastic improvement in sleep quality."* Check out the full rundown on sleep support+ from experts here.
It's really improved my sleep
This supplement can support a longer & healthier life — here's how
Most of the world's population has inadequate vitamin and mineral intake (you know, nutrient gaps)—but taking a multivitamin is an easy way to address those gaps2 and support well-being and longevity each day.* One study found that taking a multivitamin increases telomere length3 in women, which are chromosomal tips that protect DNA from stressors (and they're also used as a biological age marker).*
Get the full rundown on our ultimate multivitamin+ and how its comprehensive and unique formula supports longevity here.*
Checks all the boxes
The skin care supplement that smooths wrinkles after 14 days*†
Beauty starts from within—and best skin+ is no exception. This unique formula combines three clinically studied ingredients—blood orange extract, phytoceramides, and astaxanthin—that have potent antioxidant properties.
Taking this supplement consistently helps reduce dark sports, improves hydration and elasticity, and reduces wrinkles. It’s a truly unique formula that’s in a league of its own.
My go-to for the past 2 years
The takeaway
We've only covered a few of mindbodygreens supplements+ above, but there are more than a dozen supplements you can mix and match.
Just don’t forget to use code DEALS at checkout to save. Oh and there’s a limited supply of free gifts, so don’t sit on this offer for long!
Your Grandma's Go-To Supplement Is Once Again Popular (For A Good Reason)
