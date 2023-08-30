Best Organic CBD Brands: Top 4
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws.
When shopping for a CBD oil, there are several key factors to seek out in order to find a quality product. Ideally, a company will post its certificates of analysis (COAs) from third-party lab testing on its site as well as information about its ingredient sourcing.
An organic formula is also a good sign. CBD oil that is organic originates from hemp plants grown without the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers. Instead, organic farmers opt for natural solutions and biological farming techniques that respect the health of the soil, promoting a better environmental footprint.
Some of the best organic CBD brands:
By choosing an organic CBD oil, you're getting a product that is purer, with no residue of chemicals that could potentially affect your health. This is particularly important for CBD oil, as the hemp plant is a bioaccumulator, meaning it can absorb substances from the soil, including toxins. Therefore, a non-organic CBD oil could contain unwanted chemical residues.
When a product has a USDA organic certification, that offers assurance that the product is in fact organic. This certification means that the product has been produced and processed according to federal guidelines covering everything from soil quality and pest control to the use of additives. However, because the USDA organic certification process is rigorous and costly, not all organic CBD oil products will carry this label, though they may still adhere to organic farming principles.
If finding an organic product is important to you, these are some of the best CBD oils to shop.
How we picked
Testing
All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs online.
Ingredients
We chose brands that have minimal ingredients and opted for organic hemp in their CBD products.
Reviews
These CBD products are well-loved by customers. We should know, we read hundreds of reviews.
Hands-on Feedback
The author also tried many of these products and provided their honest, unbiased opinion.
Our picks for the best organic CBD brands:
Best variety: Penguin CBD Oil
Pros:
- Five strength options
- Made from Oregon-grown hemp
Cons:
- High cost per mg of CBD
Type:Broad-spectrumFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 8.3 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 20 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 33.3 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 83.3 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.18
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
With a range of strengths, flavors, and types of CBD (broad-spectrum or full-spectrum hemp extract), Penguin has something for everyone. Each option incorporates hemp grown on Oregon farms without the use of pesticides.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin sources its hemp CBD from Oregon farms.
Transparency: Penguin uses third-party testing. You can read the results here.
Best full-spectrum: Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil
Pros:
- Low cost per mg of CBD
- USDA-certified organic
Cons:
- No low-potency option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:15 to 30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
This CBD oil is USDA-certified organic, and you can find the brand’s third-party lab testing results on its site for further confirmation of the product’s purity. It’s best suited for those who prefer unflavored CBD oil, since it contains hemp extract and MCT oil alone.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Cornbread Hemp sources its ingredients from an organic farm in Kentucky.
Transparency: Cornbread Hemp does third-party testing. You can read its lab results here.
Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Organic Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Gentle, moderate, and strong dosage options
Cons:
- One flavor available
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 15 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 35 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 45 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 75 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
No matter which potential benefit of CBD you’re after, you can’t go wrong with Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Organic Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture. It has an invigorating mint flavor, thanks to the addition of peppermint essential oil. Reviewers consider the flavor a draw, and find that the product doesn’t have an unpleasant aftertaste.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources its hemp CBD from USDA-certified organic farms in Kentucky, Colorado, and Oregon.
Transparency: Joy Organics does third-party testing. You can find its lab results here.
Best unflavored: Elm & Rye Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros:
- Low cost per mg of CBD
- Full-spectrum
Cons:
- No subscription discount option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 33.33 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Elm & Rye’s CBD oil combines a moderate dose of CBD with MCT oil. As a full-spectrum option, it may offer enhanced benefits thanks to a potential synergistic effect between CBD and other components of the hemp plant.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Elm & Rye does not have information about its ingredient sourcing on its site.
Transparency: Elm & Rye uses third-party testing. You can find the results for this product here.
Takeaway
These CBD brands have set themselves apart with a commitment to using organic ingredients. They’re also transparent about their third-party lab test results, which provides additional assurance of the quality of their products. Whether you’re hoping to promote quality sleep or improve your mood, these CBD brands offer a diverse range of products to suit your needs.
