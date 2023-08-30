Best Organic CBD Brands: Top 4

Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.

Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws.

When shopping for a CBD oil, there are several key factors to seek out in order to find a quality product. Ideally, a company will post its certificates of analysis (COAs) from third-party lab testing on its site as well as information about its ingredient sourcing.

An organic formula is also a good sign. CBD oil that is organic originates from hemp plants grown without the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers. Instead, organic farmers opt for natural solutions and biological farming techniques that respect the health of the soil, promoting a better environmental footprint.