The 12 Best Natural & Organic Body Washes For Men
I think as a beauty culture, we’ve moved past the need for gendered skin care. Skin care routines are personal to you and your skin needs regardless of how you identify. A good body wash is a good body wash is a good body wash, no? See, people with all kinds of skin need a cleanser that will be effective, won’t harm their skin microbiome, and keep their moisture barrier intact. From there, you can add a few layers of specificity, whether it be acne-targeting actives, blends safe for sensitive skin, or those who need a bit more exfoliation.
And then, of course, some people do want options that are more geared towards traditionally masculine taste, be that through scent or sensorial experience. So here, we rounded up some of our favorite natural and clean body washes for whomever might want them.
Oars & Alps Body Wash
This skin care brand offers body and facial products for men, crafting products that work together to craft an easy, low-lift routine. The body wash is blended with oils like jojoba and vitamin E to nourish the skin—while the scent is a clean, citrus forward melody that inspires visions of a California beach.
Body Wash, Oars & Alps ($18)
Necessaire The Body Wash
This body wash builds up a nice soft lather with bio-based surfactant, while the cocktail of actives get to work soothing and hydrating the skin. The primary one is niacinamide, or vitamin B3, which can help brighten tone and support the barrier. We also love the easy, gender-neutral smells of eucalyptus or sandalwood.
The Body Wash, Necessaire ($25)
Ren Skin Care Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Anti-Fatigue Body Wash
Made with several skin-loving ingredients, this will transform your skin into as supple, hydrated, and soft as you’ve ever felt. First up, there’s atlantic kelp extract to revitalize skin, magnesium to brighten tone, and plankton extract to nourish. It’s all housed in a 100% post consumer recycled plastic—20% of which comes from ocean plastic.
Care Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Anti-Fatigue Body Wash, Ren Skin ($28)
Basd Body Care Invigorating Mint Body Wash
Perfect for morning showerers out there, the refreshing mint aroma certainly helps start the day off right. The formula itself combines hydrating and anti-inflammatory aloe along with caffeine. The latter, sourced from organic green tea, can help stimulate circulation in the skin, supporting tone and texture.
Invigorating Mint Body Wash, Basd Body Care ($11.19)
Marie Veronique Shave Prep + Daily Wash
A do-it-all wash of the highest order: This gentle wash is perfect for face and body, and even preps skin for a smooth shave. It’s made with willow bark, a natural salicylic acid, to soften hair follicles, while the gentle AHA lactic acid exfoliates and buffers the skin.
Shave Prep + Daily Wash, Marie Veronique ($35)
Burt’s Bees Citrus & Ginger Body Wash
This wash is of 97% natural origin, this body leaves you feeling clean—but not too dry. We love it for the scent: The grapefruit is bright and awakening, but then the ginger adds a layer of warmth. The result? A dynamic aroma you’ll love waking up to.
Citrus & Ginger Body Wash, Burt’s Bees ($8.99)
Bathing Culture Mind And Body Wash
A sustainable favorite of ours, this refillable cleanser is made with a blend of organic and biodegradable ingredients. Here’s a few of our favorites: hydrating coconut oil, conditioning olive oil, soothing aloe vera, and softening shea butter.
Mind And Body Wash, Bathing Culture ($35)
Ursa Major Morning Mojo Bar Soap
This is no ordinary bar soap: It’s made with Volcanic Rock that offers exfoliation, a tingly sensation, and added grip. As for the oil base? It’s made from a responsible and certified sustainable palm oil (RSPO). Then the scent of eucalyptus and mint is practically ahh-inducing.
Morning Mojo Bar Soap, Ursa Major ($14)
Plant Apothecary Calm Down Organic Body Wash
For those who prefer a rinse in the evening, perhaps as part of their wind-down routine, may we suggest this ginger and lavender number? Fragranced with the soothing and warm essential oils, this will lull any stress away.
Calm Down Organic Body Wash, Plant Apothecary ($20)
Common Ground Natural Body Wash
This rich wash leans heavily on avocado oil—and the result is decadent. Avocado oil is high in vitamin E and fatty acids, so it protects skin via its antioxidant properties and nourishes your barrier with lipids.
Natural Body Wash, Common Ground ($20)
Shea Moisture African Black Soap Soothing Body Wash
For acne prone skin (hi bacne), this will do wonders. African black soap is a beloved natural ingredient used for years to hep tend to acne, thanks to its clarifying properties. It’s then buffered with aloe, which helps soothe skin and neutralize inflammation (which often goes hand-in-hand with acne).
African Black Soap Soothing Body Wash, Shea Moisture ($9.99)
Maude Wash No. 0
For those with sensitive skin, derms often recommend skipping the scent, natural or otherwise (they can be very irritating). This option is fragrance free and comes loaded with omega-3, 6, 0 and vitamins B3, B5, C, and E. Fun bonus? It doubles as a bubble bath.
Wash No. 0, Maude ($22)
