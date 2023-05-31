Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that affects genetically susceptible people. When a person with celiac disease ingests gluten, it triggers an immune response that damages the lining of the small intestines. The best home celiac tests help patients and physicians identify this condition, so appropriate treatment can be started.

Although a few symptoms are similar, celiac disease is not the same thing as a gluten intolerance. While gluten intolerance also causes short-term bloating and pain, it doesn't commonly lead to the same long-term harm celiac disease can. People with gluten intolerance may experience symptom improvement over time, while those with celiac disease find they are unable to eat gluten for the rest of their lives.

Without proper diagnosis, people with celiac disease could suffer from malabsorption. This means the small intestine is unable to appropriately absorb nutrients from the food a person eats. Even when a person with celiac disease eats enough food, they may be malnourished because their body can’t absorb the nutrients. This is just one of the reasons why identifying celiac disease is critical. The below tests help give key insights into your health from the comfort of your own home.