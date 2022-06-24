Study Of More Than 150,000 Women Says This Simple Habit Could Increase Longevity

Would you classify yourself as a glass half empty or glass half full person? If you answered half full, new studies have actually revealed that optimism in women is tied to healthy aging and even “exceptional longevity” in a racially diverse group of participants. Put simply? Happy people might actually live longer.

While many people consider optimism and pessimism an inherent part of their identity, making intentional changes to see the silver linings in life may help you live longer and even have a higher quality of life. Let's dive into the recent findings.