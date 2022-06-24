 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
Being Optimistic May Actually Promote Longevity In Women, According To New Study

Being Optimistic May Actually Promote Longevity In Women, According To New Study

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
Study Of More Than 150,000 Women Says This Simple Habit Could Increase Longevity

Image by Alba Vitta / Stocksy

June 24, 2022 — 10:03 AM

Would you classify yourself as a glass half empty or glass half full person? If you answered half full, new studies have actually revealed that optimism in women is tied to healthy aging and even “exceptional longevity” in a racially diverse group of participants. Put simply? Happy people might actually live longer.

While many people consider optimism and pessimism an inherent part of their identity, making intentional changes to see the silver linings in life may help you live longer and even have a higher quality of life. Let's dive into the recent findings.

What the study found.

There have been former studies on the same topic, which suggested that a positive outlook on life may contribute to healthy aging and increase longevity—however, the participants were mostly white individuals. Conversely, this wider-ranging study from the Women's Health Initiative (WHI) cohort was recently published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society and thankfully explored the concept on a broad range of participants of varying ethnic profiles. 

In this group of 161,808 women between the ages of 50 and 79, the study revealed firstly that “women with higher optimism levels were more frequently non-Hispanic White, had high education levels...had somewhat healthier lifestyles, but did not differ meaningfully with regard to age and marital status." What was especially interesting: They were also less likely to report health issues like low mood.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The study method.

Based on the study findings, the higher levels of optimism each participant had, the longer they lived in comparison to women who espoused lower optimism levels. This was calculated by utilizing a validated questionnaire (6-Item Life Orientation Test Revised), measuring participants' degree of agreement or disagreement with a variety of questions. Some of the questions were worded in a positive way and others negative, and levels of optimism were determined by how they reacted to each.

Limitations.

The study authors recognized that participants in this trial “had higher education levels than the average U.S. population.” This may impact quality of life and therefore optimism levels on the whole, so it would be worth expanding this study even further to include a wider range of education levels among participants to capture an even broader set of demographics.

Additionally, the categorization of race and ethnicity is still rather broad within this study, and the authors agree that breaking down the groupings even further could provide more clarity as to the happiness levels of different groups of women. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to support longevity.

Although optimism and life outlook clearly have an impact on longevity, there are other things you can do in your day-to-day life that may be able to support healthy aging (i.e., health span) even further. While a nutrient-dense, colorful, and balanced diet is of course essential, and exercise has known ties to longevity, a comprehensive and high-quality multivitamin may also be a worthwhile addition to your routine.

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(41)
ultimate multivitamin+

mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+ is a great option to not only fill those inevitable micronutrient gaps (those essential vitamins and minerals you need each day), but also support the important aspects of your body from immune health to your brain, heart, muscles, bones, and more.*

Intentionally formulated with six unique bioactives (glutathione, resveratrol, and much more) to support longevity, your body will also benefit from 14 essential vitamins and 11 essential minerals to solidify good health.* Basically, this innovative and truly complete vegan multivitamin (for women and men!) makes nourishing your body pretty darn simple.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

It may not always be your first inclination to approach life with optimism, but adjusting your mindset may help you age with ease and increase your overall lifespan. Of course, this is easier said than done, but making small changes to your habits to find small joys in your day while supporting your body with good nutrition could make all the difference in the years to come.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
ultimate multivitamin+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(41)
ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(41)
ultimate multivitamin+
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I'm Nearing My 70s & This Probiotic Helps My Digestion Stay Regular*

Merrell Readman
I'm Nearing My 70s & This Probiotic Helps My Digestion Stay Regular*
Integrative Health

Can You Get Vitamin D Through A Window? The Answer May Surprise You

Emily Kelleher
Can You Get Vitamin D Through A Window? The Answer May Surprise You
Integrative Health

If You've Been Feeling Foggy Lately, This Supplement Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain
If You've Been Feeling Foggy Lately, This Supplement Can Help
Integrative Health

Can Lentils Give You Food Poisoning? A Registered Dietitian Weighs In

Merrell Readman
Can Lentils Give You Food Poisoning? A Registered Dietitian Weighs In
Integrative Health

Want A Healthier Gut? Eat This Many Fruits & Veggies Per Week

Hannah Frye
Want A Healthier Gut? Eat This Many Fruits & Veggies Per Week
Integrative Health

This Is How Long You Should Be Peeing, According To A Pelvic Floor Specialist

Merrell Readman
This Is How Long You Should Be Peeing, According To A Pelvic Floor Specialist
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

If You Have Itchy Skin, Make Sure You’re Getting Enough Of This Ingredient

Jamie Schneider
If You Have Itchy Skin, Make Sure You’re Getting Enough Of This Ingredient
Recipes

These Collagen-Packed Cinnamon Overnight Oats Are Filling & Taste Like Dessert

Hannah Frye
These Collagen-Packed Cinnamon Overnight Oats Are Filling & Taste Like Dessert
Integrative Health

Do You Need Even More Vitamin D As You Get Older? Here's How To Tell

Jamie Schneider
Do You Need Even More Vitamin D As You Get Older? Here's How To Tell
Beauty

These Are The Best (& We Mean Best!) Acne Treatments For Every Kind Of Spot

Jamie Schneider
These Are The Best (& We Mean Best!) Acne Treatments For Every Kind Of Spot
Beauty

The Top Tips & Best Shampoos For Healthy Graying Locks, From Experts

Alexandra Engler
The Top Tips & Best Shampoos For Healthy Graying Locks, From Experts
Spirituality

Feeling Ungrounded? You're Going To Want This Protective Crystal Nearby

Sarah Regan
Feeling Ungrounded? You're Going To Want This Protective Crystal Nearby
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/being-optimistic-increases-longevity-according-to-new-study
ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
ultimate multivitamin+

Your article and new folder have been saved!