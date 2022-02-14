Your bedroom is supposed to be a sanctuary, right? A quiet, cozy place to wind down and relax in the evening and wake refreshed in the morning.

Sounds delicious, but for many of us, this is definitely not the case. Instead, our bedrooms are filled with books, clothes, bags we've dragged in from other rooms in the house, and the omnipresent TV. All that clutter can make it difficult to wind down at the end of a long day.

You can reclaim this space by asking yourself some clarifying questions: What do you want your bedroom to achieve? Should it help you wind down at night and sleep? Do you need a space to read or perhaps do morning yoga or stretching? Do you want your bedroom to be more of a romantic haven?

Think through what your goals are for your space. And if you've had your bedroom the same way for years, challenge yourself to try something new. There's no time like the present to create positive change.