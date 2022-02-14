7 Ways To Transform Your Bedroom Into A Sleep Sanctuary
Right around midwinter, we could all use a hearty dose of self-care to push us through to sparkling spring. February is a month when we celebrate love, and no one says we can't shine that love on ourselves too!
While January is a great month to take stock of your home and plan larger projects, I recommend using February to focus on the bedroom. Whether you're crafting a room for two or looking to spruce up a space for one, these seven tips will help you create your cozy, loving bedroom oasis:
1. Set your intention.
Your bedroom is supposed to be a sanctuary, right? A quiet, cozy place to wind down and relax in the evening and wake refreshed in the morning.
Sounds delicious, but for many of us, this is definitely not the case. Instead, our bedrooms are filled with books, clothes, bags we've dragged in from other rooms in the house, and the omnipresent TV. All that clutter can make it difficult to wind down at the end of a long day.
You can reclaim this space by asking yourself some clarifying questions: What do you want your bedroom to achieve? Should it help you wind down at night and sleep? Do you need a space to read or perhaps do morning yoga or stretching? Do you want your bedroom to be more of a romantic haven?
Think through what your goals are for your space. And if you've had your bedroom the same way for years, challenge yourself to try something new. There's no time like the present to create positive change.
2. Reduce under-bed storage.
I'm not into a lot of the "rules" of organizing, but there are a few decluttering principles I do try to abide by in my home. One of them is that less is absolutely more under a bed.
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
Clutter under beds is thought to represent things that are unresolved in your life and therefore might disrupt the sleep cycle. A good rule of thumb is that if you have to move other items around to get to something under your bed, you've got too much stuff.
I prefer no storage under beds at all. That said, we all know that area is valuable real estate, especially in small homes. So store away if needed, but try to keep only bedroom-related things (such as extra bedding or off-season clothes) down there. Avoid storing shoes down there if you can. Shoes represent movement, activity, and adventure—all things that may subconsciously affect our sleep. Place anything you do end up storing in clear tubs so the contents are easy to see and retrieve.
3. Move electronics away from where you sleep.
Personally, I've never slept better than when I'm out camping. It's the connection to the earth and fresh air, but it's also detaching from technology and going off the grid. If you feel stressed and tired at the start of your day, create a tech-free bedroom, or at least a bedroom with no electrical currents within 10 feet of your head. As for your cellphone, power yours down at night, or leave it charging in another room. Give it a test run for a night and see how it goes. What have you got to lose?
4. Free your bed.
With the underside of your bed clear, you're ready to give your sleep zone some room to breathe. Many of us sleep with beds shoved into corners or up against walls, or next to large, looming dressers. Ideally, only your headboard will be touching a wall. Your bed should be centered in your space, with nightstands within an arm's reach and dressers across the room, or at least not too close to your bed.
Even if you have a small space, try to move the side of your bed away from the wall—just a few inches will do. This will allow comforters and blankets to fall nicely, and it should also make your bedroom feel more fluid and easier to navigate.
Parents, when your kids are old enough, do this in their rooms as well. It's typical to push kids' beds against the walls for space and safety, but as they grow up, give them room to breathe. It turns out a bed pulled out even just a scooch from the wall can make a room both appear and feel larger—something that feels great at any age.
5. Create a bedside sanctuary.
A typical nightstand is piled high with books, chargers, clocks, and sometimes medicines. If it has built-in drawers or shelves, it might also hold tissues, papers, magazines, picture frames... You get the picture.
To minimize distractions before bed and create more of a sleep sanctuary, clear your nightstand of all clutter and wipe it down. Then, only put back items that inspire you: favorite photos, treasured memorabilia, perhaps a clean-scented candle, or a glass of water—things that make you smile or help you to relax at the end of the day.
If your nightstand has drawers, fill them with items that support the sleep process, like meditation helpers, essential oils, or a funny or sexy book. To keep the drawer from becoming a tangled mess, arrange items on little trays or boxes. A bedside table drawer sanctuary is perfect for private inspirational items that you treasure but that no one else needs to see.
6. Color your world.
With the big picture set, it's time to think about nuances that make your bedroom feel like home. The quickest way to cozy up a bedroom is to choose a theme color, then stick to it. A unifying color helps to ground a bedroom and bring its look and feel together.
As you explore your bedroom, think about how you can personalize the room with color. Can you paint the walls something fresh and new? Or add colorful, cozy throw pillows, a fresh duvet, or a plush rug? When it comes to decorating your bedroom, embrace colors and textures that you love, and build a space that's appealing to you.
If you need a little inspiration, calming blues, meditative oranges, and relaxing greens can all be calming shades for the bedroom. Accent walls are also very soothing. Pick one wall and paint it a slightly different shade than the others to break up the monotony of the room. Don't be afraid to mix and match calming colors or pick a few shades from the same color palette to play with.
7. Upgrade your bedding.
Most of us go years sleeping on the same sheets, pillows, and mattress pads. We fall in love with cozy, worn-in bedding, learning to ignore pilled fabric, tiny holes, or set-in stains. The truth is, bedding goes through a lot of wear and tear, absorbing dirt, dust, sweat, and odors as we sleep.
The choice about when to replace bed linens is personal, but if your space hasn't been spruced up in a while, think about a new comforter, bed sheets, or even pillow shams. Occasionally, I like to make my bed, step out of the room, and then walk back in to see what catches my eye first. Do the pillows look flat? Would a different comforter lighten the mood?
If you want to refresh your bed quickly and affordably, add a soft throw pillow or a cozy blanket or fleece. These are super easy to find at home goods stores and can brighten a room in an instant. (And if you want our two cents, here are our favorite eucalyptus sheets and silk sheets.)
The bottom line.
February is a great time to get a leg up on spring cleaning by giving your bedroom a quick refresh. Make these simple but powerful changes to optimize your sleep space for calm, cozy nights.
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*