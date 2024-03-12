I Asked 6 Beauty Experts (With Fantastic Complexions) Their No. 1 Skin Tip

“Your skin care products don't work as well if you're not setting your skin up for success. Your night cream will hydrate your skin just fine, but it will hydrate it better if you actually get 8 hours of sleep. Your retinol serum can up-regulate collagen production, but it'll work better if you're eating a robust diet full of amino acids which can then be turned into proteins, like collagen and elastin. A calming face cream will help manage inflammation in the skin, but it won't have as much to deal with if you're not stressing your body out to begin with.